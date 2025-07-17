Hannah Waddingham says Ted Lasso season four is like an ‘exhumed’ pet dog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has spoken about the forthcoming return of the series, comparing it to the exhuming of a “beloved” pet dog.

Waddingham played the role of football club owner Rebecca Welton in the Emmy-winning comedy series, which ran for three seasons between 2020 and 2023 on Apple TV+.

Starring Jason Sudeikis as a folksy American Football coach who moves to the UK to become a Premier League manager, Ted Lasso was originally intended to wrap up after three seasons. However, it was announced in March that a fourth season is currently in development.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of the new Smurfs film (in which she also stars), Waddingham discussed the return of the series.

“It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it,” the British actor said. “I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.

“I can’t wait to get involved with that and put my penneth in and go shopping for her looks.”

Sudeikis is confirmed to return as the preternaturally benevolent sports coach, while it is yet to be confirmed who else will star in the new series. The original three seasons had a cast that included Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, and Nick Mohammed.

Lioness: Hannah Waddingham in ‘Ted Lasso’ ( Apple TV+ )

Announcing the renewal earlier this year, Sudeikis said in a statement: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

While the first season of Ted Lasso drew critical acclaim, the series was criticised for its third – and, at the time, supposedly final – season.

The Independent’s Amanda Whiting did, however, award the season four stars in a review, writing: “Given the series’ structure – one season of football per season of television – there are limits to how much Ted Lasso can progress from year to year, even as Ted himself becomes more of a tragic figure than a comic one.

“He’s still got that hokey canned charm, but now we see the repressed sadness behind Ted’s pathological politeness. What started off as a fish-out-of-water sitcom has slyly evolved into something more compelling.”

A release date for season four is yet to be announced.