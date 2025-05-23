Hannah Waddingham reveals major Ted Lasso season 4 update
Waddingham starred on the first three seasons of the show as Rebecca Welton
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has dropped a major clue regarding the show’s timeline for releasing season four.
The Emmy-winning show following the trials and tribulations of fictional soccer team AFC Richmond originally concluded its three-season run in 2023, but a new season was confirmed by the show’s star and executive producer, Jason Sudeikis, earlier this year.
Waddingham starred as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on the first three seasons of the acclaimed Apple TV+ show, earning an Emmy for the role in 2021.
Speaking to Collider, Waddingham revealed filming for the new season is slated to begin in a matter of weeks.
“We start shooting in July,” Waddingham told the outlet. “We thought we’d mourned the loss, and now it’s rising from the dead!”
In the season three finale, Ted flew back home to America to deal with personal issues back home, while Roy Kent (played by Brett Goldstein) stepped in as assistant coach alongside coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).
Fans of the beloved show had mixed reactions to the show’s supposed end, and their responses have been similarly divided regarding the season four announcement and Sudeikis’s recent plot reveal.
Sudeikis shared in a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast that his titular character, Ted, will be coaching a women’s soccer team. In a press statement, Sudeikis added: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”
Speaking to how the new season is being crafted, Waddingham told Collider: “Our writers are literally Jedi Knights. They're just incredible. And we’ve got like a full room of real feminist men. So we’ve got all the fabulous women there, and the men that are in there, and I think you really see it in the scripts... it’s just so beautifully drawn.”
In addition to Waddingham, Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Hunt, Ted Lasso also starred comedian Nick Mohammed, Wild Child actor Juno Temple, and The Devil’s Hour actor Phil Dunster.
According to sources, Temple – who plays former glamour model and business owner Keeley Jones – is in negotiations to join season four, though her appearance on the show has not yet been confirmed.
