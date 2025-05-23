Hannah Waddingham reveals major Ted Lasso season 4 update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has dropped a major clue regarding the show’s timeline for releasing season four.

The Emmy-winning show following the trials and tribulations of fictional soccer team AFC Richmond originally concluded its three-season run in 2023, but a new season was confirmed by the show’s star and executive producer, Jason Sudeikis, earlier this year.

Waddingham starred as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton on the first three seasons of the acclaimed Apple TV+ show, earning an Emmy for the role in 2021.

Speaking to Collider, Waddingham revealed filming for the new season is slated to begin in a matter of weeks.

“We start shooting in July,” Waddingham told the outlet. “We thought we’d mourned the loss, and now it’s rising from the dead!”

In the season three finale, Ted flew back home to America to deal with personal issues back home, while Roy Kent (played by Brett Goldstein) stepped in as assistant coach alongside coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Ted Lasso has been confirmed for a surprise fourth season with returning lead Jason Sudeikis ( Apple TV+ )

Fans of the beloved show had mixed reactions to the show’s supposed end, and their responses have been similarly divided regarding the season four announcement and Sudeikis’s recent plot reveal.

Sudeikis shared in a recent episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast that his titular character, Ted, will be coaching a women’s soccer team. In a press statement, Sudeikis added: “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Speaking to how the new season is being crafted, Waddingham told Collider: “Our writers are literally Jedi Knights. They're just incredible. And we’ve got like a full room of real feminist men. So we’ve got all the fabulous women there, and the men that are in there, and I think you really see it in the scripts... it’s just so beautifully drawn.”

In addition to Waddingham, Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Hunt, Ted Lasso also starred comedian Nick Mohammed, Wild Child actor Juno Temple, and The Devil’s Hour actor Phil Dunster.

According to sources, Temple – who plays former glamour model and business owner Keeley Jones – is in negotiations to join season four, though her appearance on the show has not yet been confirmed.