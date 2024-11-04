Tasha Ghouri opens up on Strictly about online ableist abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tasha Ghouri was shown in floods of tears on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night (2 November), as she spoke out about the trolling she has experienced as a deaf person.

Ghouri, 26, who rose to fame on Love Island, has been competing on the BBC One competition with pro Aljaz Skorjanec.

The star, who was born deaf and uses a cochlear implant, was shown giving a tearful interview before her dance as she told viewers about online trolls who make videos mocking the way she speaks.

She said that the abuse started after she appeared on Love Island in 2022, where she met her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Ghouri said that the hate made her feel like she had let down “the whole deaf community”, after she went on the dating show in part to raise awareness about deafness.

“When I left the show, I remember my dad sat me down and he looked at me straight and said, ‘Tash, there is a lot of horrific stuff that was written about you, especially on social media,’” she said.

“There are videos made about my voice and the way I speak, it became a trend at one point.”

The model added: “I wanted to go on for representation and I feel like I failed, not just myself but, the whole deaf community.”

She vowed not to let the bullies win, saying: “I’m going to use my platform and educate people.”

Her father was also seen speaking about the cruelty, saying: “It rips your heart out”.

Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Ghouri is the second ever deaf person to compete on Strictly, following in the footsteps of actor Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won the show in 2021.

The former Love Island star has also worked with the UK government to champion issues on behalf of deaf communities.

Before she went on Love Island, Ghouri went viral for appearing as an ASOS model for earrings wearing her cochlear implant and hearing aid.

Her novel Hits Different, written alongside Lizzie Huxley-Jones, chronicles the life of a woman with disabilities, who is an aspiring dancer and goes on tour with a global superstar.

She also hosts the podcast Superpowers with Tasha.

Strictly continues next Saturday at 6.35pm.