Suits LA cancelled by NBC after just one season
Show failed to reach same viewership as original and was critically panned
Suits LA has been cancelled by NBC after just one season.
The highly anticipated Suits spinoff, also made by original creator Aaron Korsh, premiered earlier this year but left critics deeply disappointed.
It came after the original Meghan Markle-starring series concluded its nine-season run in 2019. Suits LA featured an entirely new cast led by Arrow alum Stephen Amell as former prosecutor-turned-entertainment lawyer Ted Black, who owns a Los Angeles-based law firm facing a major crisis.
It also saw the return of Suits star Gabriel Macht, who reprised his role of powerhouse defence attorney Harvey Specter for a three-episode storyline.
The spinoff was first confirmed in November 2024 after its predecessor experienced a surge in popularity when it became available on Netflix in 2023, racking up an impressive 57 billion minutes of viewing time.
But despite the resurgence of the original, the new series failed to draw figures close to the same audience. Viewership remained low, just surpassing 1 million over the last fortnight. Weekly ratings remained modest with occasional peaks, and the show did not become a major contender on streaming services either.
The show has therefore been cancelled, according to Deadline.
Efforts were made to enhance the viewership with Macht’s involvement and the reprisal of Rick Hoffman’s quirky character Louis Litt. A three-hour marathon of repeats was also staged by NBC on 27 March but failed to make up for the overall low demand for the show.
It is the second Suits spinoff to be cancelled after one season, after the failure of Pearson which was canned in 2019.
Suits LA was panned by critics with New York Times critic Margaret Lyons calling it “an attempt to turn an unanswerable question into a little money”.
Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter criticised Amell’s performance, saying he “flounders in NBC’s tonally confused, narratively jumbled legal drama.”
“The actual premiere is so awful, and in such baffling ways, that it’s hard to imagine a lot of would-be fans sticking around to find out if it gets better,” she said.
USA Today’s Kelly Lawler put her opinion plainly, declaring: “Suits LA is the dollar-store spinoff we didn't need. She added that it was “a big tonal jump from the original series, which was campy and lighthearted.”
