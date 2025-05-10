Suits LA cancelled by NBC after just one season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suits LA has been cancelled by NBC after just one season.

The highly anticipated Suits spinoff, also made by original creator Aaron Korsh, premiered earlier this year but left critics deeply disappointed.

It came after the original Meghan Markle-starring series concluded its nine-season run in 2019. Suits LA featured an entirely new cast led by Arrow alum Stephen Amell as former prosecutor-turned-entertainment lawyer Ted Black, who owns a Los Angeles-based law firm facing a major crisis.

It also saw the return of Suits star Gabriel Macht, who reprised his role of powerhouse defence attorney Harvey Specter for a three-episode storyline.

The spinoff was first confirmed in November 2024 after its predecessor experienced a surge in popularity when it became available on Netflix in 2023, racking up an impressive 57 billion minutes of viewing time.

But despite the resurgence of the original, the new series failed to draw figures close to the same audience. Viewership remained low, just surpassing 1 million over the last fortnight. Weekly ratings remained modest with occasional peaks, and the show did not become a major contender on streaming services either.

The show has therefore been cancelled, according to Deadline.

Spinoff ‘Suits LA’ failed to meet the high demand of the original ( NBC/Suits LA )

Efforts were made to enhance the viewership with Macht’s involvement and the reprisal of Rick Hoffman’s quirky character Louis Litt. A three-hour marathon of repeats was also staged by NBC on 27 March but failed to make up for the overall low demand for the show.

It is the second Suits spinoff to be cancelled after one season, after the failure of Pearson which was canned in 2019.

Suits LA was panned by critics with New York Times critic Margaret Lyons calling it “an attempt to turn an unanswerable question into a little money”.

Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter criticised Amell’s performance, saying he “flounders in NBC’s tonally confused, narratively jumbled legal drama.”

“The actual premiere is so awful, and in such baffling ways, that it’s hard to imagine a lot of would-be fans sticking around to find out if it gets better,” she said.

USA Today’s Kelly Lawler put her opinion plainly, declaring: “Suits LA is the dollar-store spinoff we didn't need. She added that it was “a big tonal jump from the original series, which was campy and lighthearted.”