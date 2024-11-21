Spinoff of Meghan Markle Netflix hit confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A spin off series of a hit Netflix show that once starred Meghan Markle has been confirmed by NBC.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, played the talented paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits from its first episode in 2011 until her romance with Prince Harry took off in 2017.

Suits was the most-watched acquired show on Netflix US in 2023 and was bought by the BBC in a deal with NBCUniversal and uploaded to iPlayer this March.

The legal drama, which ran for nine series, follows Old School actor Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross, who uses his photographic memory to secure a job at a New York City law firm despite having no law degree.

Eight months after the BBC’s acquisition, NBC confirmed a new spin-off series Suits: LA will premiere this February with Arrow star Stephen Amell playing one of the lead characters, Ted Black, per TVLine.

The series will also star Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (The L Word: Generation Q), and Bryan Greenberg (One Tree Hill).

John Amos (Good Times) who died in August aged 84 from congestive heart failure, will be posthumously featured as himself in the first episode, making his final on-screen appearance.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in ‘Suits’ season 2 ( BBC/NBC Universal/Open 4 Business Productions/Christos Kalohoridis )

Produced and written by Suits creator Aaron Korsh, Suits: LA will follow former New York federal prosecutor Ted Black, who now represents the most powerful clients in Los Angeles, as he struggles to save his firm from crisis.

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” the synopsis reads.

Amell previously told Deadline of his reading for the series: “I was just excited to go do an in-person audition for the first time in like eight years, and I went into it without a ton of expectations because you never know what they’re going to be looking for.”

open image in gallery Gabriel Macht as Harvey and Patrick J Adams as Mike in ‘Suits’ ( BBC/NBC Universal/Open 4 Business Productions/Shane Mahood )

Although Suits: LA has an entirely new cast to the original series, Adams, who played Markle’s love interest, has expressed willingness to appear on the show.

“Whatever the case, our fearless Aaron is working on it. And if we get the call, if I get the call, I’m ready to get dressed,” he said at the 2024 Golden Globes.

“I love the show, I love the character. And I’ve loved working with all these people.”

open image in gallery Rick Hoffman, Adams, Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht in 2012 ( Getty )

Adams also revealed he’d love to work with Markle again: “I think Meghan is a fantastic actress. We’d be lucky to have her back in the industry,” he said.

However, when asked if she’d ever go back into acting by Vanity Fair this September, the Duchess of Sussex said: “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Suits: LA will air on NBC on Sunday, 23 February at 9pm.