Strictly 2025 leaderboard: Scores from week seven of BBC series

The judges have weighed in on the contestants’ performances

Katie Rosseinsky
Saturday 08 November 2025 15:23 EST
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing's Vicky Pattinson tops week seven leaderboard with Taylor Swift tango

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has reached the halfway point, and tonight’s episode saw a flurry of 10s from the judges.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison was overjoyed to receive a near-perfect score of 39 for her tango to Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia”, with only Craig Revel Horwood docking a point from her and her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

It marked the first time that the reality star and presenter had scored 10s from the judges, after previously admitting that she has struggled significantly with nerves throughout the competition.

Behind them on the leaderboard were Amber Davies and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, who received 38 points for their dazzling disco-infused salsa to “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester.

After picking up 10s from all four judges last week for their Halloween Couple’s Choice routine, Lewis Cope and Katya Jones dropped a few points for their cha cha to Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It Like That”, receiving a score of 35.

Tonight marked the first time that Vicky Pattison has received 10s from the judges
Tonight marked the first time that Vicky Pattison has received 10s from the judges (BBC)

They tied with Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, who also received 35 for their Charleston.

George Clarke and dance partner Alexis Warr received 34 points, their highest mark of the series so far, for their Viennese waltz, while Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon got the same score for their Bhangra-inspired Couple’s Choice.

At the bottom of the leaderboard were La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec, who received 29 points.

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard
La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard (BBC)

Last week saw the model Ellie Goldstein, who was the first person with Down syndrome to compete in the main series of Strictly , eliminated from the competition.

The 23-year-old and her dance partner Vito Coppola ended up in the dance off against EastEnders star Sopal and Caillon, with the judges unanimously deciding to save the actor.

Sopal has so far found herself in the dance off three times since the series kicked off in September.

The next celebrity to leave the competition will be revealed during Sunday evening’s results show.

See below the marks and total scores from week seven, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington: 9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin: 9 + 10 + 9 + 10 = 38

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones: 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu: 8 + 10 + 8 + 9 = 35

Balvinder Sopal danced a Bhangra-inspired Couple’s Choice
Balvinder Sopal danced a Bhangra-inspired Couple’s Choice (BBC)

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon: 7 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 34

George Clarke and Alexis Warr: 8 + 8 + 9 + 9 = 34

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe: 7 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 30

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer: 7 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 30

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec: 6 + 8 + 7+ 8 = 29

