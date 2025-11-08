Strictly 2025 leaderboard: Scores from week seven of BBC series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has reached the halfway point, and tonight’s episode saw a flurry of 10s from the judges.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison was overjoyed to receive a near-perfect score of 39 for her tango to Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia”, with only Craig Revel Horwood docking a point from her and her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

It marked the first time that the reality star and presenter had scored 10s from the judges, after previously admitting that she has struggled significantly with nerves throughout the competition.

Behind them on the leaderboard were Amber Davies and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, who received 38 points for their dazzling disco-infused salsa to “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester.

After picking up 10s from all four judges last week for their Halloween Couple’s Choice routine, Lewis Cope and Katya Jones dropped a few points for their cha cha to Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It Like That”, receiving a score of 35.

open image in gallery Tonight marked the first time that Vicky Pattison has received 10s from the judges ( BBC )

They tied with Karen Carney and Carlos Gu, who also received 35 for their Charleston.

George Clarke and dance partner Alexis Warr received 34 points, their highest mark of the series so far, for their Viennese waltz, while Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon got the same score for their Bhangra-inspired Couple’s Choice.

At the bottom of the leaderboard were La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec, who received 29 points.

open image in gallery La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard ( BBC )

Last week saw the model Ellie Goldstein, who was the first person with Down syndrome to compete in the main series of Strictly , eliminated from the competition.

The 23-year-old and her dance partner Vito Coppola ended up in the dance off against EastEnders star Sopal and Caillon, with the judges unanimously deciding to save the actor.

Sopal has so far found herself in the dance off three times since the series kicked off in September.

The next celebrity to leave the competition will be revealed during Sunday evening’s results show.

See below the marks and total scores from week seven, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington: 9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin: 9 + 10 + 9 + 10 = 38

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones: 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu: 8 + 10 + 8 + 9 = 35

open image in gallery Balvinder Sopal danced a Bhangra-inspired Couple’s Choice ( BBC )

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon: 7 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 34

George Clarke and Alexis Warr: 8 + 8 + 9 + 9 = 34

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe: 7 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 30

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer: 7 + 8 + 7 + 8 = 30

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec: 6 + 8 + 7+ 8 = 29