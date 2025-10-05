Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing’s Vicky Pattison became emotional on week two of the BBC dance competition after judges told her she could win the series.

The former Geordie Shore star, 37, danced a foxtrot to Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s hit single “Rein Me In” alongside her pro partner Kai Widdrington with judges awarding the pair 34 points out of 40.

Anton Du Beke told Pattison that the late Strictly judge Len Goodman would have loved her heel turns. Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas told the star she could “go all the way” to win the competition.

“I think she’s got the ability,” Ballas told Widdrington, before telling Pattison: “There’s something very special about you.”

“Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. I think I’m actually going to cry,” Pattison admitted after receiving the judges’ comments.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman, Pattison said singer Fender, who’s known for hits including “Seventeen Going Under” is a “Geordie legend” but that she hasn’t “really done an awful lot of stuff to make the north east proud, especially at the start of my career”.

Fighting back tears as she reflected on the positive remarks, she added: “So, it means a lot…to make my family and friends proud.”

open image in gallery Vicky Pattison became emotional after 'Strictly Come Dancing' judges told her she could win the competition ( BBC )

Pattison shot to fame on the MTV reality show Geordie Shore – a hectic series that followed a group of young Newcastle locals as they party around the Toon.

While filming in 2013, Pattison was arrested for throwing a stiletto at another club goer, who she incorrectly thought had thrown ice at her, and injuring a security member who intervened.

The reality star was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid community service and paid compensation to the two victims.

Pattison left Geordie Shore the following year and went on to win I’m a Celebrity in 2015 before becoming host of Heart Radio’s Saturday afternoon show.

open image in gallery Pattison on MTV reality show ‘Geordie Shore’ ( MTV )

Ahead of her Strictly debut, Pattison broke down in tears due to feeling overwhelmed and out of her depth, but said she is desperate to make the most of the opportunity.

“I thought I was doing an alright job of hiding it but obviously I’m not,” she said. “I am worried that I will get in my own head.”

