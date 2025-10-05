Strictly’s Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears as judges say she could win series
‘I haven’t really done a lot of stuff to make the north east proud,’ says reality star
Strictly Come Dancing’s Vicky Pattison became emotional on week two of the BBC dance competition after judges told her she could win the series.
The former Geordie Shore star, 37, danced a foxtrot to Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s hit single “Rein Me In” alongside her pro partner Kai Widdrington with judges awarding the pair 34 points out of 40.
Anton Du Beke told Pattison that the late Strictly judge Len Goodman would have loved her heel turns. Meanwhile, head judge Shirley Ballas told the star she could “go all the way” to win the competition.
“I think she’s got the ability,” Ballas told Widdrington, before telling Pattison: “There’s something very special about you.”
“Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. I think I’m actually going to cry,” Pattison admitted after receiving the judges’ comments.
Speaking to Claudia Winkleman, Pattison said singer Fender, who’s known for hits including “Seventeen Going Under” is a “Geordie legend” but that she hasn’t “really done an awful lot of stuff to make the north east proud, especially at the start of my career”.
Fighting back tears as she reflected on the positive remarks, she added: “So, it means a lot…to make my family and friends proud.”
Pattison shot to fame on the MTV reality show Geordie Shore – a hectic series that followed a group of young Newcastle locals as they party around the Toon.
While filming in 2013, Pattison was arrested for throwing a stiletto at another club goer, who she incorrectly thought had thrown ice at her, and injuring a security member who intervened.
The reality star was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid community service and paid compensation to the two victims.
Pattison left Geordie Shore the following year and went on to win I’m a Celebrity in 2015 before becoming host of Heart Radio’s Saturday afternoon show.
Ahead of her Strictly debut, Pattison broke down in tears due to feeling overwhelmed and out of her depth, but said she is desperate to make the most of the opportunity.
“I thought I was doing an alright job of hiding it but obviously I’m not,” she said. “I am worried that I will get in my own head.”
