Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have received a special message from Sir Bruce Forsyth’s widow as they prepare to step away from the show.

Daly fronted the first 11 series of Strictly alongside Sir Bruce, with Winkleman taking over from the late presenter when he stepped back in 2014. The two hosts, who have just two live shows left before they say farewell to the ballroom, were surprised with a video message from Wilnelia Forsyth as they appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two on Tuesday night.

Wilnelia said in the pre-recorded clip: "Hello Tess and Claudia. Sending you both my warmest wishes as you step into this exciting new chapter. Tess, you shared so many wonderful years on Strictly with Bruce and I know he would be so proud of you.”

She continued: “And Claudia, your sparkle and wit have brought so much joy to everyone. Thank you both for the laughter, the elegance and the heart you have given to the show. All my love and the very best for the future ahead. Don't forget, life is too short, so... keep dancing!"

Wilnelia married Sir Bruce in 1983 and remained at his side until he died in 2017 at the age of 89.

open image in gallery Wilnelia sent her ‘warmest wishes’ to the soon-to-be former ‘Strictly’ hosts ( BBC )

After the video was played, Tess said: "That's so lovely, thank you, Winnie, so much. What a woman. She's just a goddess."

Sir Bruce announced his decision to step down from Strictly in 2014 and said that live television “takes its toll when you've been doing it for many years, it's a pressure thing”. “There are times when you look at yourself in the mirror and say, 'Should you be doing this any longer?’,” he added.

open image in gallery Sir Bruce and Wilnelia in 2013 ( PA )

Revealing how Daly reacted when he called her to break the news, he said: "She was in tears and started me off a bit. It's sad, I've loved doing it.”

open image in gallery Daly and Claudia Winkleman have just two live shows to go ( BBC )

Daly and Winkleman announced their joint decision to leave the show in a video posted on Instagram four weeks into this year’s series. “We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time,” they said.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.”

There’s now less than a fortnight to go until Daly and Winkleman front their last Strictly live show. The pair will present this weekend’s semi-final and pre-recorded results show, before bidding farewell to the programme at the grand final on Saturday 20 December. The annual festive special, which airs on Christmas Day, has already been recorded.