Strictly viewers make same complaint about ‘questionable’ scores during Icons Week

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have bemoaned the judges' scoring on the latest episode of the BBC series, highlighting inconsistencies throughout the show.

Saturday’s episode, the first since hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they will be leaving the show, was “Icons Week”, where the contestants embodied famous musical figures including Beyonce, Cher, Prince and The Spice Girls.

Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope topped the leaderboard at the show’s conclusion after being awarded a score of 34 for his quickstep to “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash.

In contrast, YouTuber George Clarke propped up the leaderboard after his jive to Harry Styles’s “As it Was” failed to impress the judges, earning a score of just 27.

However, viewers at home were unhappy about the judges’ scoring, complaining that some pairings had been overscored and that other decisions from Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood were “questionable”.

“The scoring tonight was absolutely atrocious,” said one irate fan. “In no world was George the worst dancer of the night. “Was it the best jive ever? No. Did he absolutely embody Harry? Yes.”

open image in gallery The bottom of Strictly's leaderboard after week five ( BBC )

Another viewer, defending Clarke, said: “George at the bottom of the leaderboard? After some of those routines... Questionable scoring from the judges.”

One viewer spoke up on behalf of EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, who was awarded a score of 28, even though many felt she deserved better. “Balvinder getting worse feedback than she actually deserves. She is better than they’re critiquing her. Not sure what their issue is when there are people who should be scoring low who aren’t.”

Others talked about how scattergun the scoring was: “I know the judging is always dreadful but my god the scoring inconsistency tonight is ridiculous,” said one fan.

“I'm not always good at knowing how good a dance is and the judges being all over the show with their feedback and scoring doesn't help either. How can the couples improve and get better if the judges can't agree on how good the dances are either?” asked another viewer.

Reacting to the leaderboard as a whole, one person suggested: “This is why, after the final dance, the judges should deliberate and separate the ties into a final ranking. Lewis is top of the leaderboard but has only five points more than George at the bottom. Ties make the judges’ scoring worthless.”

There were positive reactions too, with viewers happy to see drag queen La Voix get a score of 28, and some positive feedback after only scoring 14 in the previous week. “Scoring all over the place again tonight but what an improvement from last week for La Voix,” said one happy fan of the Ru Paul star.

open image in gallery La Voix caused hysterics during the episode with a joke about Claudia and Tess’s imminent exit ( BBC )

Strictly continues on Sunday at 7:15pm on BBC One with the results show.