Strictly Come Dancing viewers have aired their thoughts after the third elimination of the 2024 series.

For the third time this season, members of the public cast their votes on Saturday night (12 October). You can catch up on what happened here, and see the full updated leaderboard here.

The results show on Sunday night (13 October) saw TV presenter Nick Knowles and pro partner Luba Mushtuk dance off against singer Shayne Ward and his partner Nancy Xu.

Knowles had been absent for the previous week after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Ward and Xu performed a Cha Cha to “Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use)” by Sub Sub feat Melanie Williams, while Knowles and Mushtuk danced a Charleston to “Rain on the Roof” from the film Paddington 2.

Ultimately, it was Knowles who was eliminated from the competition, with all four judges agreeing that Ward would make it through to the next round.

Viewers reacted to the elimination on X/Twitter, with many expressing sympathy for Knowles following his injury last week.

open image in gallery Tess Daly interviews Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk on ‘Strictly' ( BBC/Guy Levy )

“Definitely the right result. Shayne Ward should never have been in the dance-off. Nick Knowles did well despite his injuries though,” one person wrote.

“Poor Nick,” commented another. “I wouldn’t have bothered coming back.”

“Honestly I’m relieved Nick is going bc he needs to recover from his injury and I’m pretty sure he would’ve had to drop out anyway in the next few weeks,” someone else wrote.

Speaking about his time on the series, Knowles remarked: “I’ve really, really been surprised by how much I’ve loved doing it and by two things that happen. One is how much you care each week, and the other is how much you don’t want to let down your partner. The only reason I could do this is simply because of Luba’s changes, she’s been amazing.”

Mushtuk said: “I’ve never met someone as determined as you, and I remember you saying that if you do your best, you’ll be very happy. I think you did more than your best. Thank you.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday night on BBC One.