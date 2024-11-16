Strictly Come Dancing live: Competition heats up as series returns to Blackpool Tower Ballroom
Only eight couples remain in the BBC dance competition
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Competition is fiercer than ever as the remaining eight Strictly Come Dancing couples head to the legendary Blackpool Tower ballroom for week nine of the series.
The show is usually held in the Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire. But for one week each year, the show moves up north to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool – an iconic and historical dancing venue.
It also marks a stage when the competition ramps up as the weaker dancers have typically been eliminated from the series.
Blackpool Week follows last week’s elimination of X Factor star Shayne Ward and his partner Nancy Xu, who faced singer Wynne Evans and pro partner Katya Jones in the dance-off.
Elsewhere, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley –who has stepped in for Amy Dowden who left the competition due to injury – and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, held their position at the top of the leaderboard for the second week running.
Meanwhile, Pete Wicks stole hearts with a Couple’s Choice dance dedicated to his late grandma, Doreen, who died in 2022.
What is the most successful Blackpool week dance?
In the history of Strictly’s Blackpool Week, the Quickstep has been the highest scoring dance with 22 10s awarded suring the series’ 20 year long run.
Meanwhile, the American Smooth comes in second for points with 15 10s and in third place is the Charleston with 13 10s.
There have only been five couples to ever score a perfect 40 at Blackpool: Fleur East and Vito Coppola in 2022, Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse in 2016, Harry Judd and Aliona Vilani and Jason Donovan and Kristina Rihanoff in 2011.
After scoring the first 10s of the season and topping the Strictly leaderboard for multiple consecutive weeks, Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri is this year’s favourite to be awarded a perfect score.
Nancy Xu calls out Strictly judges for treatment of Shayne Ward after shock exit
Strictly Come Dancing pro Nancy Xu has called out the show’s judges what she deemed to be “unfair” treatment of her celebrity partner Shayne Ward after his surprise exit.
Ward’s time on the series started in a rocky manner after he received criticism for appearing “overconfident” in the first episode.
His departure from the series arrived in equally controversial fashion; the result was the first split decision between the judges so far this series.
Xu wrote in a lengthy Instagram post:“I’m so sorry that the whole journey you received criticised seems more than you should, and people forget that you are coming from zero! To put up every Saturday night show like you did, you should deserve something better! [sic].”
Read more below:
Strictly pro isn’t happy with how judges treated Shayne Ward
‘You deserve something better!’ Ward’s partner Nancy Xu said of result
Songs and dances revealed for Blackpool week
For Blackpool Week, Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell will dance an American Smooth to “Jump” by Paul Anka while Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola will dance a Couple’s Choice to “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue.
Meanwhile, Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe will dance a Salsa to “Don’t Leave Me This Way” by Kylie Minogue, and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance a Paso Doble to “Torn” by Nathan Lanier.
For a the full list of songs and dances, read more below:
Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for Blackpool week
Here are all the songs and dance routines to expect when ‘Strictly’ returns to Blackpool on Saturday
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments