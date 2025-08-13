Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race star La Voix is the seventh celebrity contestant to join the 2025 series.

La Voix, who was a runner-up on last year’s Drag Race UK, has also appeared on ITV's Queens For The Night, on Paramount’s Queen Of The Universe and competed as a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent.

On joining Strictly, La Voix said: “I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.”

“Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started. All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse.”

La Voix joins 25-year-old social media star George Clarke and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal, who were both announced as contestants on Tuesday (12 August).

Sopal has played Walford matriarch Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. She said of the news: “Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of.”

She also revealed she has previous dance experience, saying: “I dabbled a little bit, I did ballroom and Latin as a hobby and really loved it. When you've got a passion for something, you're more inclined to enjoy it."

Clarke said he was preparing to “fall over a fair bit”, adding: “Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in.”

open image in gallery ‘Drag Race’ star La Voix will be joining ‘Strictly’ 2025 ( BBC )

They join reality TV star Dani Dyer, actor Alex Kingston, football coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey as contestants.

Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, rose to fame after winning Love Island in 2018. She said of her appointment: “Getting the opportunity to be on Strictly is the second most amazing thing I’ve done this year.

“I feel very very blessed and cannot wait to get my dancing shoes on,” the 28-year-old TV personality added.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly Come D ancing’ announces ‘EastEnders’ star Balvinder Sopal as fifth contestant for 2025 series ( BBC )

Actor Kingston, known for playing Elizabeth Corday in US medical drama ER and River Song in sci-fi show Doctor Who, said she was inspired to join the show after seeing her friend, Miranda actor Sarah Hadland, finish as a runner up on last year’s series.

Dutch football star Hasselbaink, who currently works alongside Gareth Southgate as assistant coach for the England football team, said the dancing competition will bring him “totally out of my comfort zone”.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Nitro to Gladiators fans, said: “I'm so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I'm ready to give it all I've got.”

open image in gallery ‘Gladiators’ star and Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey has also joined the ‘Strictly’ line-up ( BBC )

The athlete, a former Team GB sprinter who joined Gladiators in 2023, took part in last year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special alongside professional dancer Nancy Xu.

Aikines-Aryeetey said the Christmas Special “was so nice I just had to do it twice”.

The remaining contestants will be announced throughout August. The rumoured names include former GB athlete Mo Farah and Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One from September through to December.