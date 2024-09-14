✕ Close Strictly's Nick Knowles shares gruelling training update ahead of first live show

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this weekend, following months of scandal surrounding its pro dancers.

Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with a set of allegations against Giovanni Pernice, has claimed there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her former dance partner’s alleged behaviour.

Pernice has denied all claims and, on 29 July, learnt the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations. The findings are yet to be made public.

Graziano di Prima has also been at the centre of controversy because of alleged behaviour in his rehearsals with Zara McDermott. Both di Prima and Pernice have left the show.

This year marks Strictly’s 20th anniversary, and the new contestants will be hoping their fancy footwork can make headlines for the right reasons.

You can get to know the celebrity contestants here.

Their professional dance partners will be revealed in Saturday’s (14 September) opening episode, which airs tonight on BBC One at 7.20pm.

Follow for live updates below...