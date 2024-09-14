Strictly Come Dancing live: BBC show returns under a cloud of controversy as celebrity pairings to be revealed
The BBC favourite has been embroiled in scandal ahead of its big return to screens for its 20th anniversary
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One this weekend, following months of scandal surrounding its pro dancers.
Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with a set of allegations against Giovanni Pernice, has claimed there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her former dance partner’s alleged behaviour.
Pernice has denied all claims and, on 29 July, learnt the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations. The findings are yet to be made public.
Graziano di Prima has also been at the centre of controversy because of alleged behaviour in his rehearsals with Zara McDermott. Both di Prima and Pernice have left the show.
This year marks Strictly’s 20th anniversary, and the new contestants will be hoping their fancy footwork can make headlines for the right reasons.
You can get to know the celebrity contestants here.
Their professional dance partners will be revealed in Saturday’s (14 September) opening episode, which airs tonight on BBC One at 7.20pm.
Follow for live updates below...
‘This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up might just be secretly brilliant'
After weeks of scandal, there was a lot riding on the 2024 ‘Strictly’ line-up, but the initial reaction from fans has been lacklustre. However, it’s too early to write off this year’s contestants, argues Rachel McGrath – and they might just surprise us
This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up might just be secretly brilliant
After weeks of scandal, there was a lot riding on the 2024 ‘Strictly’ line-up, but the initial reaction from fans has been lacklustre. However, it’s too early to write off this year’s contestants, argues Rachel McGrath – and they might just surprise us
VIDEO: Strictly: Tasha Ghouri's boyfriend Andrew Le Page reacts to pairing
Strictly Come Dancing enters a new era of chaperones and welfare measures – this year’s stars discuss all
The BBC’s beloved dancing show is getting a shiny new rebrand as it recovers from a set of damning allegations. But what will a new ‘Strictly’, at 20 years old, look like? Ellie Muir speaks to this year’s cast, from Nick Knowles to Sarah Hadland, to find out
The stars of this year’s Strictly discuss the shows post-scandal era
The BBC’s beloved dancing show is getting a shiny new rebrand as it recovers from a set of damning allegations. But what will a new ‘Strictly’, at 20 years old, look like? Ellie Muir speaks to this year’s cast, from Nick Knowles to Sarah Hadland, to find out
Jamie Borthwick: The Strictly 2024 contestant who won last year’s Christmas special
Soap star finds himself in a somewhat advantageous position over his fellow contestants
The EastEnders star whose Strictly casting might irk purists
Soap star finds himself in a somewhat advantageous position over his fellow contestants
Strictly Come Dancing: Olympian Tom Dean’s journey from gold medals to glitterballs
Tom Dean’s journey from Olympic gold medals to Strictly Come Dancing
The swimmer won gold in the men’s freestyle relay at this year’s Paris Games
Shayne Ward’s journey from X Factor audition to Coronation Street and now Strictly
‘No promises on my dancing ability,’ warned the actor and singer
Shayne Ward’s journey from X Factor audition to Coronation Street and now Strictly
‘No promises on my dancing ability,’ warned the actor and singer
Strictly Come Dancing: Meet Sarah Hadland, the comedian and Miranda star taking to the dance floor
The actor is best known for her role as Stevie in the BBC sitcom ‘Miranda’
Meet Sarah Hadland, the comedian and Miranda star taking to the Strictly dance floor
The actor is best known for her role as Stevie in the BBC sitcom ‘Miranda’
Tasha Ghouri’s journey from being Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant to Strictly Come Dancing
Ghouri fell in love with dance when she felt the ‘bass and vibrations’ through the huge speakers in her home
Tasha Ghouri, from being Love Island’s first deaf contestant to Strictly
Ghouri fell in love with dance when she felt the ‘bass and vibrations’ through the huge speakers in her home
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments