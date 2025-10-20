Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing fans have questioned Balvinder Sopal’s apparent lack of support from voters after the EastEnders actor landed in the dreaded dance-off for a second week in a row.

The 46-year-old soap star, who’s partnered with pro dancer Julian Caillon, scored 28 points out of 40 for her paso doble to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela on Saturday night (18 October).

Judge Motsi Mabuse labelled Sopal “a powerhouse” following the performance, however the actor still landed in the bottom two for a second week in a row following a public vote.

Fans of the show shared their frustrations with the result on X/Twitter. “This is a joke… Bal was sensational tonight. how the fudge is she in the bottom two, again?!” one person questioned.

Another viewer added: “I can't believe Balvinder was in the dance off again, why? I voted for her, but she clearly doesn't have the public support, which is a great shame.”

Another person said it “frightens” them that Sopal was placed in the bottom two for two weeks running despite being at the top end of the Strictly leaderboard.

“There’s no way Bal is the worst dancer. Maybe a lot of people haven't warmed to Julian yet hence why she isn't getting many votes,” they theorised.

open image in gallery Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

However, other fans wondered if Sopal’s morally dubious EastEnders character Suki Panesar could be the reason behind her lack of public support.

“I think too many people confuse Balvinder with the character she acts! Poor woman. Next week it will be Stefan,” one person wrote, while another viewer dubbed the verdict a “shame”.

In the dance-off, Sopal went up against former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw and his partner Nadiya Bychkova, who performed their salsa to “Maria” by Ricky Martin for a second time.

Oti Mabuse opted to save Sopal, while head judge Shirley Ballas and fellow judge Anton Du Beke voted to save Robshaw. However, Craig Revel Horwood, who had this week’s deciding vote, saved Sopal.

open image in gallery Sopal as Suki Panesar on ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

Revel Horwood had noted a “raised shoulder, messy flow and tuned-in feet” in Sopal’s paso doble but praised the soap star’s “brilliant arms and hands”.

As Robshaw became the third Strictly contestant to be eliminated from the competition, the sports star told host Tess Daly that the show had given him “such confidence”.

The remaining 12 couples will return to the dance floor for Icons Week on Saturday 25 October, when each celebrity will perform as a musical icon.