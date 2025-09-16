Stephen Graham delights fans after ‘beautiful’ conversation with fellow Emmy winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Graham and Noah Wyle were spotted having a heartfelt conversation on Sunday after they both scored big wins at the Emmys.

Wyle, who won Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt, and Graham, who won Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Adolescence, spoke outside the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

Footage from the moment, shared by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner, shows an enthusiastic Graham telling Wyle that he is “phenomenal” in The Pitt.

The English actor added that he and his wife, Hannah, have been fans of Wyle since his days on ER, where he played John Carter in 254 episodes from 1994 until 2009.

A clearly emotional Wyle appears to be taken aback by Graham and thanks him for his kind words.

The clip has since gone viral, having been viewed more than 1.4 million times on X/Twitter alone, with fans calling it “pure gold”.

“What a top bloke Stephen is. Absolute fantastic credit to this country,” said one fan.

“Good to see good guys still exist. Just dudes crafting art being nice,” wrote a second person.

A third added: “It’s so beautiful to see these two men, practically the same age but in such different stages of their careers, discussing their craft.”

open image in gallery Stephen Graham accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for Adolescence onstage during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ( AFP/Getty )

Both Wyle and Graham took home multiple awards on Sunday, achieving honours both for their acting skills and work as producers on their respective shows.

Netflix’s Adolescence, which follows a family dealing with the trauma of their teenage son being accused of murdering a schoolmate, won eight awards on the night, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. As well as starring in the show, Graham wrote and produced the drama, which also won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Owen Cooper, who stars as teenager Jamie, the boy accused of murder, became the youngest ever male actor to win an Emmy when he took home the trophy Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Meanwhile, Wyle worked as a producer on The Pitt, which won Outstanding Drama Series on Sunday.

open image in gallery Noah Wyle accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "The Pitt" during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ( AP Photo/Chris Pizzello )

The show marks Wyle’s return to the medical genre for the first time since ER. Instead of Dr John Carter, he plays Dr Robby Robinovitch, who leads ER workers in the underfunded Pittsburgh hospital through a 15-hour shift that gets increasingly worse. Each episode spans an hour of the shift.

While the medical drama was released in the US to positive reviews in January on HBOX Max, the show is still yet to find a home in the UK.

There is currently no word on when British viewers will be able to see The Pitt, but it’s strongly rumoured the show will arrive in time for its second season in January 2026.