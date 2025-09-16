Stephen Graham delights fans after ‘beautiful’ conversation with fellow Emmy winner
Fans have called interaction ‘pure gold’
Stephen Graham and Noah Wyle were spotted having a heartfelt conversation on Sunday after they both scored big wins at the Emmys.
Wyle, who won Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Pitt, and Graham, who won Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Adolescence, spoke outside the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.
Footage from the moment, shared by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner, shows an enthusiastic Graham telling Wyle that he is “phenomenal” in The Pitt.
The English actor added that he and his wife, Hannah, have been fans of Wyle since his days on ER, where he played John Carter in 254 episodes from 1994 until 2009.
A clearly emotional Wyle appears to be taken aback by Graham and thanks him for his kind words.
The clip has since gone viral, having been viewed more than 1.4 million times on X/Twitter alone, with fans calling it “pure gold”.
“What a top bloke Stephen is. Absolute fantastic credit to this country,” said one fan.
“Good to see good guys still exist. Just dudes crafting art being nice,” wrote a second person.
A third added: “It’s so beautiful to see these two men, practically the same age but in such different stages of their careers, discussing their craft.”
Both Wyle and Graham took home multiple awards on Sunday, achieving honours both for their acting skills and work as producers on their respective shows.
Netflix’s Adolescence, which follows a family dealing with the trauma of their teenage son being accused of murdering a schoolmate, won eight awards on the night, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. As well as starring in the show, Graham wrote and produced the drama, which also won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Owen Cooper, who stars as teenager Jamie, the boy accused of murder, became the youngest ever male actor to win an Emmy when he took home the trophy Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
Meanwhile, Wyle worked as a producer on The Pitt, which won Outstanding Drama Series on Sunday.
The show marks Wyle’s return to the medical genre for the first time since ER. Instead of Dr John Carter, he plays Dr Robby Robinovitch, who leads ER workers in the underfunded Pittsburgh hospital through a 15-hour shift that gets increasingly worse. Each episode spans an hour of the shift.
While the medical drama was released in the US to positive reviews in January on HBOX Max, the show is still yet to find a home in the UK.
There is currently no word on when British viewers will be able to see The Pitt, but it’s strongly rumoured the show will arrive in time for its second season in January 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments