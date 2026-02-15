Stephen A Smith reveals reason for Molly Qerim’s First Take departure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has revealed the reasons behind his former co-host Molly Qerim’s exit from the network.

Qerim, 41, announced her departure from the ESPN show in September after serving as host for 10 years. She officially stepped away at the end of 2025 and has since been replaced by Shae Cornette.

Her co-host Smith has now opened up about the circumstances surrounding her departure. In a recent episode of The White House With Michael Irvin podcast, Smith, 58, called her exit “incredibly unfortunate.”

“Molly decided that she wanted to leave, and she had some issues that I’m not going to discuss,” Smith said. “It wasn’t with me, but she had some issues that was foremost on her mind and she made the decision to abruptly resign.

“I can tell you that Molly and I worked together for 10 years — I loved Molly. I didn’t want her to leave. Listen, I think Shae Cornette is doing an outstanding job for us. She knows her sports backwards and forwards. She is the real deal. But on a personal level, I definitely miss Molly, as do a lot of us, because we’re friends, and she was great.”

open image in gallery Stephen A Smith and Molly Qerim were co-hosts on ESPN's 'First Take' ( Getty Images for Fanatics )

open image in gallery Smith said Qerim ‘had some issues that was foremost on her mind’ ( Getty )

In announcing her departure, Qerim wrote: “After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

She expressed her gratitude for her colleagues and the monumental experiences she’s had as a result of the show.

“I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special,” she added. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

Before joining First Take, she contributed to ESPN’s digital and mobile platforms from 2006 to 2010, hosting College Football Live and Fantasy Football Now. She left the network in 2010, before returning five years later to host First Take.

ESPN responded to Qerim’s departure with a statement from the network’s President of Content, Burke Magnus.

“Molly has been an integral part of ESPN since 2006 and a key driver of First Take’s success since joining as a host a decade ago,” his statement read. “She elevated the show with her poise, skill, and professionalism while supporting others as a kind and encouraging teammate. We respect Molly’s decision, wish her the best in the future, and thank her for her extraordinary daily commitment to sports fans and ESPN.”