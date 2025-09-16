Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Molly Qerim announces departure from ESPN’s First Take

Qerim joined the morning sports show in 2015

Amber Raiken
in New York
Tuesday 16 September 2025 09:33 EDT
Molly Qerim is leaving ESPN’s First Take after hosting the program for 10 years.

The 41-year-old TV personality issued a statement Tuesday on her Instagram Story to share the news. She will depart at the end of the year.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” she wrote. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

She expressed her gratitude for her colleagues and the monumental experiences she’s had because of the morning show, which she co-hosts with Stephen A. Smith.

“I’m so grateful for what this journey has given me: lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and the chance to be part of something truly special,” she added. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for welcoming me into your homes.”

Molly Qerim calls 10 years on ‘First Take’ an ‘incredible chapter’ as she announces departure from show (Getty Images)

“Stay tuned,” she added with a smiley face, seemingly hinting that she’ll soon reveal her next career move.

