Andor fans notice subtle credits scene nod to 1977 Star Wars movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of Andor have applauded the subtle nod to the original Star Wars film that arrives during the end credits of the final episode.

The prequel series recently concluded with its second season, finishing as the story set up the events of the 2016 film Rogue One.

The show has been widely praised, with fans hailing parts of the series as some of the “greatest episodes of television of all time” and perhaps the best storytelling in the history of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Warning: Spoilers for Andor season two and Star Wars follow

In the last episode, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is on his way to the Rings of Kafrene to meet an informant who claims to have important information about the Empire. In Rogue One, we’ll see him meet Tivik (Daniel Mays), who explains that the Empire are devising a “planet killer” weapon: the Death Star.

As the Andor credits roll for the final time, we hear the score by composer Brandon Roberts segue into the classic Star Wars music by John Williams. Specifically, we hear the score from the end of the original 1977 Star Wars movie, now known as Star Wars: A New Hope.

Diego Luna in 'Andor' season two ( Disney )

This is the first time Williams’ music has been used in Andor, and a deliberate nod to the fact that Cassian Andor’s actions will, in time, make it possible for Luke Skywalker to destroy the Death Star.

On social media, one fan wrote: “Andor was incredible from beginning to end, and capping it all with John Williams score over the credits…. Perfection. Now time for a Rogue One + [original trilogy] rewatch.”

Another added: “Andor is the only Star Wars Disney Plus show that I know of that used John Williams' music in the end credits (for its final episode). I'm gonna miss this series. Before I watch my DVD of Rogue One, that is!”

One wrote: “Absolutely fitting that the Andor finale had John Williams theme playing during the end credits. No better proof that Andor more than earned it's spot among the very best Star Wars we've ever seen.”

And another said simply: “That fade into John Williams’ Star Wars theme in the Andor finale credits goes so hard.”

Writing for The Independent, Louis Chilton wondered why Andor hasn’t become a culture-defining hit.

“The better Andor gets, the more vexing it becomes that the series has not been a big hit, by Star Wars standards or by those of television in general,” wrote Chilton.

“It has all the ingredients to become a phenomenon of Game of Thrones proportions – an accessible genre series with enough meat and sophistication to ensnare a supposedly more discerning ‘prestige’-oriented audience.”