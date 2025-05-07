Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andor fans have hailed the latest instalments of the Star Wars show as some of the “greatest episodes of television of all time” and some of the best storytelling in the history of the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Uncovering the events before the rebellion against the Galactic Empire seen in the film Rogue One, Andor follows its namesake, Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna), and brings viewers up to speed on why the once indifferent drifter came to join the uprising.

Twelve new episodes of the acclaimed series have been made for season two with three new episodes being released on Disney+ every week.

This week, episodes seven, eight and nine have premiered and feature some of the most dramatic and emotional scenes ever made for a Star Wars show or film.

Warning: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for Andor season two!

In the latest three-episode, Andor takes on a deeply personal mission where he plans to assassinate Imperial Security Bureau Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough). Before Andor can complete the assassination, Meero orders a massacre of rebels on the planet Ghorman.

open image in gallery Allistair Mackenzie, as Perrin Fertha, from left, Genevieve O'Reilly, as Mon Mothma, and Stellan Skarsgård, as Luthen Rael, in a scene from ‘Andor’ ( Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney+ via AP )

This in turn forces Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) to take a stand in the Senate which effectively makes her an enemy of the Empire.

The tension and drama of the three new episodes have earned rave reviews from Star Wars fans.

“Wow. What an episode,” wrote one fan about episode eight on X/Twitter. “This is an absolutely devastating and powerful episode of television. the performances, the rising tension, character arcs, the perfect ending to an eight-episode buildup, this is the perfect episode of Andor and a perfect episode of television.”

Another fan said: “Episodes eight and nine of Andor season two are two of the greatest episodes of television of all time.” A third added: “Episode eight of Andor is not only the best episode of Star Wars television – it’s one of the best episodes of TV I’ve ever seen.”

Meanwhile, another viewers wrote: “Andor is genuinely the best Star Wars has ever been.”

Meanwhile, another viewer reserved special praise for the show’s creator Tony Gilroy claiming the showrunner “is achieving things in the Star Wars universe that nobody else ever has. Andor is an absolutely unbelievable triumph on every level. I really am just sitting here trying to calm down from those episodes.”

open image in gallery Tony Gilroy ( 2025 Invision )

Andor’s final three episodes will premiere on 13 May.