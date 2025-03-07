Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucasfilm and Disney + have released a sneak peek at Andor season two and seemingly confirmed that one of the most tragic events in Star Wars lore will be featured in the show.

Andor is set between Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and charts the rise of the rebellion. Diego Luna stars as Cassian Andor, a jaded thief who gradually becomes committed to the rebel cause.

The first season of the show premiered in September 2022 and won acclaim from viewers, with many calling it the best standalone series based on the long-running science-fiction franchise, surpassing The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and even The Mandalorian.

In the new featurette, which was first released on Disney + on Wednesday (5 March), fans are shown what to expect from the new season, which takes place four years after the events of season one.

Although viewers are only given a brief glimpse, the snippet does indicate that one of the most catastrophic and violent events in the Star Wars canon is included in the upcoming episodes – the Ghorman Massacre.

In Star Wars legend, the Ghorman Massacre saw Stormtroopers mercilessly slaughter thousands of peaceful protesters on the planet Ghorman. The protesters were voicing their objection to the Empire’s cruel taxation laws and preventing Captain Wilhuff Tarkin’s ship from landing on the planet.

open image in gallery A potential look at the Ghorman Massacre in Andor ( Lucasfilm/Disney )

Several shots of large crowds protesting Imperial forces on Ghorman are shown in the video with subtitles that identify the protesters as “singing in Ghor”.

One gruesome aspect of the massacre, which is yet to be confirmed, is that Tarkin, under the instructions of Emperor Palpatine, actually lands his ship directly on top of the protesters.

The massacre has previously been mentioned in the animated show Star Wars Rebels and is seen as a key turning point in the Rebellion’s fight against the Empire.

open image in gallery A scene from Andor season two ( Lucasfilm/Disney )

Star Wars fans have since reacted to news that the massacre might be featured in the show. “This is gonna be one of the darkest moments in Star Wars history, no doubt,” said one person.

“If they do this battle justice, Andor will be the greatest Star Wars project in history,” another added.

A third said: “Just when you thought Star Wars couldn’t get darker, Andor pulls up with history lessons in tyranny.”

Andor returns to Disney+ with the first three-episode premiering on 22 April.