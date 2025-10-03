Stacey Solomon says ‘being Jewish feels scary’ after Manchester attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stacey Solomon has said being Jewish “feels scary” in an emotional post about the Manchester attack on a synagogue.

The Bafta-winning TV star shared a statement on Instagram after terror attacker Jihad Al-Shamie killed two people outside a synagogue on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Solomon said the attack was heartbreaking and said she is currently fearing for herself and her loved ones, stating “none of this is OK”.

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon has condemned ‘heartbreaking’ Manchester terror attack ( Instagram )

“My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected,” the Sort Your Life Out host wrote.

“I’m also thinking of anyone right now who feels scared for themselves & their loved ones just because of who they are. Being Jewish feels scary & that is heartbreaking.”

Solomon continued: “It goes without saying, although I’ve said this before, My thoughts are also with the innocent people in Gaza. Being proudly Jewish & being against the horrific attack today does not cancel the other.

“I realise no matter what I say, someone somewhere won’t like it. But all I really have to say is that none of this is OK.”

open image in gallery Stacey Solomon said ‘being Jewish feels scary’ in wake of synagogue killings ( Instagram )

The two victims have been named as 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz.

Both were killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, after Al-Shamie drove into a group of people and stabbed a man.

Sir Keir Starmer condemned the “vile” attack, stating that Britain “must defeat” rising antisemitism.

Within just seven minutes of the first 999 call at 9.31am on Thursday (2 October), the knifeman was shot dead by armed police who feared he would detonate a fake suicide belt strapped to his waist.

Officers have been praised for their swift response to the deadly attack, which has been declared a terrorist incident.

Two men aged in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have also been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.”

open image in gallery The Manchester terror suspect’s name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack, but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside, as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access.

“All those inside were safely contained until police were able to confirm that it was safe to leave the premises. Yom Kippur is a day where we see our Jewish community attending their places of worship, places where they and their families should feel entirely safe from harm.”