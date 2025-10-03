Manchester synagogue latest: Police name terrorist attack suspect as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie
Police have confirmed two members of the Jewish community have died following car and knife attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar
Police have named the suspect behind a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Greater Manchester that left two people dead as Jihad Al-Shamie.
Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the car and stabbing attack on Thursday morning.
Police said he was wearing a vest that looked like an “explosive device”, which was later found to be not be “viable”.
Two men aged in their 30s and a woman in her 60s have also been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.
It is understood that Al-Shamie’s name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under current investigation.
Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the “vile” attack as he said Britain “must defeat” rising antisemitism.
The prime minister, who visited the synagogue on Thursday evening, said: “While this is not a new hate, this is something Jews have always lived with, we must be clear, it is a hatred that is rising once again, and Britain must defeat it once again.”
Neighbours describe suspect’s quiet life in Prestwich
Police activity has been focused on Langley Crescent in Prestwich, around two miles from the site of the attack that left two people dead and three injured.
Neighbours of Jihad Al-Shamie, the suspect named in the Manchester synagogue terror attack, told the Manchester Evening News that he lived on the street with a family member.
Simon Barlass, 56, said he often saw Al-Shamie “bench pressing in the garden” and using nearby shops. He claimed he had also noticed a car parked on the street in recent days that matched footage of the vehicle used in the attack.
Another neighbour told the Telegraph that Al-Shamie had lived there for about a decade, appearing to have no wife or children.
“He never seemed to speak to anyone,” she said, describing him as muscular and often seen walking in pyjamas and sandals, carrying shopping bags.
What we know about the suspect?
Police said the attacker has been identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent.
Police said the suspect was killed after being shot by firearms officers, just seven minutes after they had been called to the incident at the synagogue.
Confirmation of his death was initially delayed because "suspicious items on his person" had the look of an explosive device. Police later said he did not have a bomb.
Police also said three other people — two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s — have been arrested in connection with the attack.
Al-Shamie did not appear in initial police or security service records and was not believed to have been under investigation. Police also confirmed he had never been referred to the government’s Prevent anti-radicalisation programme.
Police said they are still working to determine the motive behind the attack. But it took place on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar. Synagogues are filled with people on the holy day.
Synagogue attack: The day in pictures
Two people were killed and several others seriously injured on Thursday when a man drove into pedestrians outside a synagogue in Manchester before stabbing members of the public.
Police shot and killed the suspect, identified as 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent Jihad Al-Shamie, within minutes of being called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Authorities initially feared he carried explosives, but later confirmed he did not.
The victims included members of the local Jewish community, with three men still hospitalised.
‘Our hearts are broken for you’: Community reeling after devastating terror attack kills two at Manchester synagogue
A day usually reserved for worship and celebration became the “darkest of moments” as neighbours struggled to come to terms with a “heartbreaking” and “terrible” attack on Britain’s Jewish community.
Two people have died and three have been left in a serious condition after Jihad Al-Shamie launched a car and stabbing attack at the Heaton Park Shul in Greater Manchester on Thursday morning. Police have since declared it a terrorist incident, adding Al-Shamie was shot dead by firearms officers at the scene.
Speaking to The Independent, neighbours said they were “shocked” and “heartbroken” for the loss of “innocent lives” in a well-respected community. But others added they were saddened but “not surprised” by the act of terror, saying global tensions had spilled onto the streets targeting one of Britain’s largest Jewish neighbourhoods on their holiest day.
Read our ground report.
Community reeling after devastating terror attack kills two at Manchester synagogue
Netanyahu says ‘weakness on terrorism’ led to UK synagogue attack
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “barbaric attack” on a British synagogue on Thursday was because “weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism”.
"Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded," he said.
"As I warned at the UN: Weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it."
The Israeli foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, was more direct in his criticism of Kier Starmer government and accused the UK of failing to act against antisemitism.
“The truth must be told: blatant and rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement, as well as calls of support for terror, have recently become a widespread phenomenon in the streets of London, in cities across Britain and on its campuses,” Sa’ar said in a post on X on Thursday night.
Independent View: This synagogue attack is a test of Britain’s traditional tolerance
The Manchester synagogue attack is a test of Britain’s traditional tolerance
Listen: Manchester synagogue attack eyewitness recalls police shooting suspect
Mayor of Greater Manchester joins Home Secretary in condemning 'horrific' Manchester synagogue attack
How the attack unfolded
Officers were called to the scene at 9.31am by a member of the public who said he had seen a car being driven towards people, and one man had been stabbed.
Police arrived shortly afterwards and declared “Plato”, the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”, and a major incident at 9.37am.
Footage on social media appeared to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers that the suspect had a bomb strapped to him.
Police later confirmed the terrorist was wearing “a vest which had the appearance of an explosive device”.
Video posted on social media appeared to show officers pointing guns at someone lying on the ground outside the front of the synagogue.
The officers shout at onlookers to “get back” and “move on”.
The person on the ground starts to get up before there is the sound of a gunshot and they fall to the ground.
Another person was shown lying motionless on the ground outside the synagogue gates with blood near their head.