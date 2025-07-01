Squid Game creator weighs in on US spin-off rumors after Cate Blanchett cameo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he did not intend the show’s ending to set up a US-based spin-off, but that he’ll “definitely” be watching if it happens.

*Warning, Squid Game season three spoilers to follow*

The third and final season of the hit Korean Netflix series ended with a surprise cameo appearance by Cate Blanchett. The Oscar-winner plays a Los Angeles-based recruiter for the deadly game, and many viewers assumed that her appearance was designed to set up a US-based spin-off series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, writer-director Hwang explained that the ending was meant to make a broader point about capitalism, rather than simply paving the way for a sequel.

“I didn’t end it on that note in order to deliberately leave room for further stories to happen,” he said. “Gi-hun and Front Man, through these characters, the Games in Korea have ended. And because this story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism, I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself.

Cate Blanchett makes a surprise cameo in season three of 'Squid Game' ( Netflix )

“That’s why I wanted to end it with an American recruiter. And I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else.”

It has been rumored since last year that Fight Club director David Fincher, who has a long-term deal with Netflix, could be behind a US-set adaptation or spin-off series set in the Squid Game universe.

Hwang admitted that he’d heard those rumors, but had no further information to offer.

“Honestly, nothing has been said to me officially by Netflix about this,” he said. “I’ve only read it in articles myself as well. I’ve always been a huge fan of David Fincher’s work — from Seven and I’ve loved his films. So if he were to create an American Squid Game, I think that would be very interesting to watch. I would definitely click on it immediately after it’s released, if it were to happen.”

As for the casting of Blanchett, Hwang previously told Netflix’s Tudum that she was hired because of the impact she could make despite her brief screen time.

“We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing,” he said.

“And as for why Cate Blanchett? She’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her? So we were very happy to have her appear. We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did.”