The third and final season of record-breaking Netflix series Squid Game came to a close with a brutal conclusion that has divided fans.

Launched in 2021, the nail-biting Korean drama follows a group of cash-strapped individuals as they fight for an eye-watering money prize and their own survival.

Season three picked up from season two’s cliffhanger with protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in danger after Player 388 Kang Dae-ho’s (Kang Ha-neul) deadly betrayal.

Warning – Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season three

In a twist that left the show’s fan’s dumbfounded, the winner of Squid Game season three is the baby child of Player 222: Kim Jun-hee; a woman who was conned by her ex-partner, Player 222, Lee Myung-gi, into a fraudulent cryptocurrency venture.

Kim Jun-hee is pregnant when entering the games but played regardless in hopes of winning a better life for her child.

When Jun-hee is out of the game, it’s announced the baby is taking her place as Player 222. When the other players try to kill the baby in the final game, she’s protected by Gi-hun and becomes the winner of the 4.56 billion prize money.

The finale’s huge twist proved divisive among viewers who took to X/Twitter to give their verdict on the show’s final instalment. “Glad that I’m not the only one who thought the ending SUCKS,” one person wrote.

The finale of 'Squid Game’ season three has left viewers divided with a shock twist ending ( Netflix )

“I didn't like that the bad guys just blew up the island and got away,” another viewer added. “The VIPs got away. No one got justice. All those souls died for nothing.”

Meanwhile, another person defended the series, saying: “Y’all [are] only say it sucked because it didn’t end the way you wanted.”

A fourth person questioned: “Am I the only one that’s happy with the ending? For me, the whole series is used to portray that no matter how much justice there is in the world, greed will always take over or something like that.”

Speaking to Tudum, the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, explained that a baby winning the game was a necessary creative choice.

“I believe we also have the responsibility and duty to try everything that we can in our power to leave a better world for the future generation,” he said. “The baby coming out the winner was in line with the meaning of Squid Game.”

Viewers were equally shocked by a surprise cameo from Hollywood’s Cate Blanchett, who’s locked in a game of ddakji with a seemingly desperate man in an alleyway in the show’s final scenes.