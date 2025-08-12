Cate Blanchett gives verdict on potential David Fincher Squid Game spin-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cate Blanchett has said she would be “wildly open” to working with David Fincher on an English-language spin-off of the hit Netflix show Squid Game.

*Warning, Squid Game season three spoilers to follow*

The third and final season of the hit Korean series ended with a surprise cameo appearance by Blanchett. The Oscar-winner plays a Los Angeles-based recruiter for the deadly game, and many viewers assumed that her appearance was designed to set up a U.S.-based spin-off series.

Speaking about the brief appearance to Variety, Blanchett said the offer to join the show “came out of the blue.”

“Because it’s such a cult series and they were shooting in LA of all places, everyone was on a need-to-know basis,” recalled Blanchett, who said she was asked to bring her own suit.

Cate Blanchett makes a surprise cameo in season three of 'Squid Game' ( Netflix )

In the cameo, Blanchett was glimpsed playing ddakji in a back alley in Los Angeles.

“I got a couple of storyboards. I had to [learn to] play the game very quickly,” she said. “I had to practice and practice. I knew there were four or five setups that they were going to do, and I knew what they needed from every shot, and then I was given the sides. But it was one of the more mysterious jobs.”

Asked whether she would be interested in starring in an English-language spin-off of the show, Blanchett responded: “I am wildly open to anything.”

She added: “And in a world that is so beautifully, magically created like that, for sure. They’re amazing world-builders, and that series has been eaten alive. I don’t think there’s a corner of the globe that it hasn’t touched in some way.”

It has been rumored since last year that Fight Club director David Fincher, who has a long-term deal with Netflix, could be behind a U.S.-set adaptation set in the Squid Game universe.

Blanchett previously worked with Fincher on 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, but maintained she has no further information about whether the director might be working on such a project.

“I mean, I’d love to work with David again,” she said. “It’s been ages. But no, I don’t know anything more than you do. I’m not being coy. I really don’t.”

In June, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he did not intend Blanchett’s cameo appearance at the end of the show to set up a U.S.-based spin-off, but that he’ll “definitely” be watching if it happens.