South Park skewers Saudi Arabia and Pete Hegseth in Thanksgiving episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Park took aim at Saudi Arabia’s sponsorship of stand-up comedy and professional sport and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s obsession with social media in this week’s Thanksgiving-themed episode.

In the new episode “Turkey Trot” that aired on Wednesday, November 26, the town’s annual Turkey Trot turns to Saudi Arabia for sponsorship. Meanwhile, Hegseth arrives with the Department of War and mistakes the event for an Antifa uprising.

The episode made repeated reference to the controversy over this October’s Riyadh Comedy Festival, where high-profile comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Louis CK, Jimmy Carr and Jack Whitehall received substantial fees in exchange for performing while agreeing not to make jokes about religions or Saudi royals.

In the episode, the townsfolk speculate about whether Saudi Arabia will sponsor their own event, concluding: “I mean, they're giving money to everyone else. Why not us?”

A promotional video for the race then contains the phrase: “Disparaging remarks towards the Saudi royal family are strictly prohibited.”

Later in the episode, Cartman argues with Tolkien Black, who has decided not to take part in the event because of the involvement of Saudi Arabia.

Cartman and Tolkien argue over Saudi Arabia in the Thanksgiving-themed South Park episode 'Turkey Trot' ( Comedy Central )

“What, Tolkien, you don’t like that Saudi Arabia is buying American stuff?” asks Cartman. “They're trying to be progressive, okay? You want them to go back to what they were doing? Do you want Saudi Arabia to just go back to cutting people up and paying Kevin Hart? Is that what you want? You can't whine about a country trying to come into the 21st Century.”

The character of Pete Hegseth spends much of the episode convincing his Department of War soldiers to help him shoot content, while he pleads with his viewers to “like and subscribe.”

Earlier this month, South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker said in an interview that they have found politics impossible to avoid this season.

“It’s not that we got all political,” Parker told the New York Times. “It’s that politics became pop culture.”

Stone added that speaking out against the Trump administration had become “taboo.” He continued: “Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey. Oh, that’s where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we’re over there.”

Parker went on to clarify that their targets can come from all sides of the political spectrum.

“We’re just very down-the-middle guys,” he said. “Any extremists of any kind, we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us.”