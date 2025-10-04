Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comics performing at the first ever Riyadh Comedy Festival have been steering clear of any jokes that take aim at Saudi Arabia’s controversial human rights record, it has been reported.

The event, which is being held in the capital from 26 September to 9 October, stars a number of prominent US and UK comedians including Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson, Kevin Hart, Louis CK, Jimmy Carr and Jack Whitehall.

Speaking to BBC News, comedy fans who attended the shows said they were surprised to hear a number of comics including “profane content” in their sets, such as jokes about gay and trans people.

Homosexuality and the expression of gender identity for trans people remains illegal in Saudi Arabia. According to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, the country imposes the death penalty for same-sex relationships.

One attendee said that Chappelle made lots of jokes about transgender people, which he has been criticised for in the past, while Omid Djalili made gags about elements of Saudi culture, such as women driving.

What was more glaring, those who spoke to the BBC said, was what wasn’t joked about. Guests said that so far, comedians had “completely avoided” any mention of the Saudi government.

open image in gallery L-R: Jimmy Carr, Omid Djalili and Dave Chappelle are taking part in the controversial Riyadh comedy festival ( Getty )

The contract comedians were allegedly required to sign, which has been widely circulated on social media, included stipulations that they not make fun of religions or the Saudi royal family.

“So far I’ve not seen one of the comedians raise these issues, not just on stage but on social media or anywhere,” Joey Shea, Saudi Arabia researcher at Human Rights Watch, told BBC News. “It’s very disappointing.”

Tim Dillon, a comedian who was scheduled to perform but was later pulled from the line-up for joking about slavery in Saudi Arabia, said he was offered $315,000 for a single show. He claimed that his more famous colleagues were paid upwards of $1.6m.

Human Rights Watch has described the Riyadh Comedy Festival as Saudi Arabia’s latest attempt to “deflect attention from its brutal repression of free speech and other pervasive human rights violations”.

It urged anyone taking part to use their platform to speak up on issues such as human rights and freedom of speech, particularly as the country experiences a reported rise in executions for non-lethal and drug-related crimes. The country carries out most of its executions by beheading with swords.

In June, the Saudi regime executed journalist Turki al-Jasser for “high treason”. The accusations stemmed from posts he authored on a blog and a newspaper.

Chappelle reportedly told an audience of around 6,000 people that it was “easier to talk here than it is in America” while onstage at the festival.

open image in gallery Dave Chappelle reportedly claimed it was easier to speak freely in Saudi Arabia than in the US ( AP )

The comedians taking part in the Riyadh festival have been condemned by many of their peers, who have accused them of “selling out”.

Earlier this week, comic David Cross, who said he was not asked to perform at the festival, wrote in a statement shared on Instagram: “I am disgusted, and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing.

“That people I admire, with unarguable talent, would condone this totalitarian fiefdom for…what, a fourth house? A boat? More sneakers?”

Davidson has defended his decision, telling podcaster Theo Von that he agreed to the performance after seeing the amount he was being paid.

Comedians Jim Jefferies and Chris Distefano also cited high paychecks in their defense. “I didn’t want to do it either,’” Distefano told Stavros Halkias. “And then [Distefano’s wife] was like ‘You’re going to take that f***ing money.’”