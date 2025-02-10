Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady have been criticized for their “Stand Up to Hate” Super Bowl commercial over the pair’s support for President Donald Trump.

In the advertisement, which aired during Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Snoop and Brady are shown going back and forth, trading “I hate you” statements.

“I hate you because I don’t understand you,” Snoop says, while Brady hits back: “I hate you because people I know hate you.”

The screen then goes black before the message, “The reasons for hate are as stupid as they sound” appears.

“Man, I hate that things are so bad that we have to make a commercial about it,” Snoop adds, with Brady concurring: “Me too.”

The commercial was paid for by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady came together to promote the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism's "Stand Up to All Hate" campaign ( WhatsUpWithHate on YouTube )

The advertisement comes weeks after Snoop appalled fans with his surprise performance at Trump’s inauguration party. His support of the second-term Republican was a major change of heart from his previous views of Trump.

In 2017, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper sparked outrage by pretending to shoot a clown resembling the then-president in his remix of the BadBadNotGood song “Lavender.” The following year, he released another video of him saying “f*** the president” while smoking a blunt outside the White House.

However, last year, Snoop changed his tune, praising Trump and claiming he “has done only great things” for him.

Brady also has a history with the president. In 2015, the Patriots star infamously displayed a Make America Great Again cap in his locker. Asked at the time if Trump could win, the quarterback said: “I hope so. That would be great.” He added: “There’d be a putting green on the White House lawn, I’m sure of that.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has since refrained from discussing his political leanings; however, this didn’t stop Trump from boasting about his supposed endorsement in 2016.

Just before the vote, Trump had touted Brady as one of his highest-profile endorsements, claiming that the sportsman had told him: “Donald, I support you, you’re my friend, and I voted for you.”

On X/Twitter, numerous people called out Brady and Snoop for their apparent “hypocrisy.”

“Nothing says ‘taking a stand’ like cashing a check when it’s convenient. But hey, maybe the real message was ‘hate is bad… unless the price is right,’” wrote one.

A second commented: “These two hold no weight on the subject.”

“These people have no convictions they go with whatever pays the most lmao,” a third agreed, wile a fourth said: “Hypocrisy at its best. Snoop is an accessory now to all this hate. He kissed the ring.”

“Snoop Dogg doing a commercial about speaking out against hate while also being the man who performed for the enforcer of hate is WILD!!!!” another added.

“This was the dumbest commercial of the Super Bowl,” one declared. “If Snoop Dog wanted to stand up to hate, he shouldn’t have sold out and performed at Trump’s inauguration.”