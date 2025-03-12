Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scarlett Johansson has admitted that the “vulgar” and “gross” jokes made about her on Saturday Night Live’s 2024 Christmas episode left her feeling “faint.”

During the show’s December holiday edition, Johansson’s husband, SNL star Colin Jost, and his co-anchor Michael Che, hosted their annual “joke exchange” as part of their popular “Weekend Update” segment.

The tradition involves both men finding new ways to embarrass the other as they read jokes their comedy partner has written, which they had never seen before.

In the sketch, Jost was made to read several jokes that took aim at Johannson’s age, their baby and their sex life.

The most brutal joke, however, came at the end of the segment. “Costco has removed the roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping,” Jost began. “I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid.”

The cameras quickly switched to show Johannson, 40, watching from a screen backstage in complete shock. “Oh my god!” she said through laughs. “Holy s***.”

open image in gallery Scarlett Johannson’s reaction to the ‘vulgar’ joke was broadcast live in SNL ( NBC )

Finishing the gag, Jost said: “Naw, I’m just playing, baby. You know I don’t go downtown.”

Reflecting on the jaw-dropping moment in a new interview with InStyle, Johannson said: “It was so vulgar. I just can't believe that they went there. I was like — it was so gross. It was really gross. And, like, old-school gross.”

While the Black Widow star said she had been warned that a “vagina joke” was going to be made, she didn’t realize it was going to be at her expense.

“I was like, ‘I mean, it's a vagina joke, how bad could it be?’ And then as soon as the Costco photo came up, I was like, No! No, Michael!’” she remembered.

“They were waiting for me to react. I felt insane,” Johannson added of the backstage cameras. “I was like, ‘I think I'm going to faint.’”

open image in gallery Colin Jost was forced to read out jokes at the expense of his wife as part of SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment ( NBC )

“The fact that it took on a full To Catch a Predator-style reveal or whatever,” she continued, “that was so intense. All of a sudden, it was like a whole bunch of people holding up lights, and a guy with a video camera.”

Elsewhere in the “Weekend Update” segment, Jost cracked a joke about their three-year-old son, Cosmo, whom they welcomed together in 2021.

Johansson, who has been married to Jost since 2020, is also a mother to daughter Rose, 10, with whom she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.