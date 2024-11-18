Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Saturday Night Live has brought back a fan-favorite sketch during its latest episode.

Charli XCX, 32, served as both SNL’s host and musical guest on November 16. One month after host Ariana Grande broke the internet with the viral “Domingo” sketch on October 12, the British pop star shared her own rendition of the skit with a hilarious version of Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go.”

In Grande’s sketch, she performed an off-key rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” at a wedding with cast members Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman. Chloe Fineman played the bride, as her bridal party sang about the group’s bachelorette party – where they met the mysterious Domingo (Marcello Hernandez).

This time, Charli replaced Grande’s character at a baby shower for her cousin Kelsey (Fineman). The singers were back again, performing the Chappell Roan hit song, though they had changed the words to reflect their recent “babymoon” trip to Miami, Florida.

“We get facials at the spa, but Kelsey doesn’t talk at all,” Charli sang, also off-key. Nwodim then chimed in: “We say, ‘Kelsey get off your phone,’ cause we know who she’s texting! We know who she’s texting!”

‘Saturday Night Live’ brings back fan-favorite Domingo for Charli XCX hosting stint ( YouTube / Saturday Night Live )

The cast then spelled out “D-O-M-I-N-G-O” to the tune of “Hot To Go,” as the lyrics hinted that Hernandez’s Domingo could be the father of Kelsey’s baby.

Fans were elated about the return of Domingo, as one user wrote on X/Twitter: “No this means everything to me.”

However, some people believed that nothing could top the original starring Grande, like one person who said: “I’m sorry but there can never be another espresso domingo.”

Charli appeared in several sketches during the show, including a skit about Shrek The Musical and performing a song with Brooklyn 99 star Andy Samberg. In another sketch mocking America’s Next Top Model on Thanksgiving, the singer played Victoria Beckham.

While on stage, she was introduced by Julia Fox before performing the track “360” off her critically acclaimed album, Brat. For her second performance, Charli sang “Sympathy is a Knife,” also from the 2024 album.

Meanwhile, the SNL cast mocked President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial cabinet picks in the cold open sketch on Saturday night. The skit, which began by poking fun at Trump and President Joe Biden’s transition meeting, took jabs at the many people who could join the president-elect’s cabinet come January.

“It’s all about surrounding yourself with the best people,” comedian James Austin Johnson said, playing Trump in the sketch. “And I am very vastly picking the most epic cabinet of all time. They’re some of the most dynamic, free-thinking, animal-killing, sexually-criminal, medically-crazy people in the country.”

Sherman played Matt Gaetz, Trump’s pick for attorney general, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct in a “damaging report” set to be released by the House Ethics Committee. Alec Baldwin also returned to SNL as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine-skeptic, who Trump has selected to lead Health and Human Services.