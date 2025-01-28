Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV fans rejoice – a classic series that’s been unavailable in the UK for decades is finally arriving on screens after huge anticipation.

The Independent can exclusively reveal that Homicide: Life on the Street will be added to Sky and NOW next month following a pivotal deal with Fremantle.

Homicide: Life on the Street is one of the most acclaimed police dramas in TV history, and is credited with revolutionising the genre across seven seasons and 122 episodes that aired from 1993 to 1999.

The show heralded the start of the Golden Age of Television, which saw a rise in prestige releases on the small screen, including The Sopranos and The Wire.

Over the years, the show has been called “one of the most gripping” of all time, with Vulture branding it “the best cop show” to have ever graced TV screens. Assessing the show in 2022, The Independent said: “Aficionados rate this show even better than The Wire”.

Created by Paul Attanasio, the series, which was inspired by real-life cases, follows the rigorous detective work of Baltimore’s homicide division.

David Simon, who created The Wire, is the author of Homicide’s source material,A Year on the Killing Streets, which was based on the time Simon spent with the police department while working as a reporter at The Baltimore Sun.

The show’s chief cast members include the late Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Oscar-winner Melissa Leo and Richard Belzer – and the show also featured a who’s who of recognisable faces throughout its time on air.

Guest stars included Robin Williams, Paul Giamatti, Chris Rock, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marcia Gay Harden, Steve Buscemi, Vincent D’Onofrip, Luis Guzmán and Edie Falco, who would go on to play Carmela in The Sopranos.

The series, which was revamped and launched in the US in August 2024, has been remastered for its UK release, which arrives on 14 February after a deal with Fremantle.

open image in gallery ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ is finally arriving in the UK ( NBCUniversal )

Jamie Morris, Executive Director Content Strategy and Performance for Sky, said: “We’re delighted that this iconic series is coming to the UK and Ireland and cannot wait for our customers to experience all seven series.

“Homicide: Life on the Street set the bar for some of the greatest series of all-time, many of which you can watch on Sky and NOW alongside this legendary drama which has been lovingly restored”

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn, EVP Co-Production & Distribution, EMEA, International, said: “Homicide: Life on the Street was the first drama of its kind when it launched, and it truly set the template for the scripted television revolution that followed.

“There’s been endless anticipation from fans who can’t wait to have it back on British screens, so we’re excited to be working with our incredible partners at Sky, giving both loyal and new audiences the chance to experience this remastered version not only on linear, but on streaming for the first time.”

Homicide: Life on the Street, remastered in HD and UHD, will be available to stream on Sky and NOW from 14 February.