Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Jason is returning to play grocer Granville for the final time in an Open All Hours anniversary TV special, a role he first played 50 years ago.

The 85-year-old actor, best known for playing Derek Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, will portray Granville as he closes his Doncaster shop for the night, offering viewers a glimpse into how his life has evolved since the 2013 to 2019 reboot, Still Open All Hours.

The forthcoming U&GOLD special, titled Open All Hours: Inside Out, is a 90-minute feature-length retrospective that features exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, with Sir David revealing some of his fondest memories from his time playing Granville. The programme also includes a brand-new short scene, penned by original writer Roy Clarke.

Sir David said in a statement: “It’s so good to be back! I played Granville for over half my life and so this show holds a very special place in my heart.”

He continued: “There are countless memories and stories about this show, and I am thrilled to be able to share those with everyone.”

Open All Hours first hit TV screens in 1973 on the BBC with a one-off pilot, before it became a full series in 1976 and ran until 1985.

The comedy starred a young Sir David as the long-suffering nephew and shop assistant to Ronnie Barker’s Arkwright, an eccentric, penny-pinching shopkeeper in charge of a small grocer’s in Doncaster.

Still Open All Hours saw Granville running the shop after Arkwright’s passing, following Barker’s death in 2005. Granville’s son Leroy (James Baxter) stepped in as a shop assistant.

open image in gallery David Jason will reprise his role as Graville in ‘Open All Hours: Inside Out’ ( U&GOLD )

Mark Iddon, Senior Commissioning Editor of the series, said in a statement that Open All Hours was “one of those rare beasts” that feels more timeless and relevant than ever, 50 years on.

Gerald Casey, Director of Programming at U&GOLD, said: “Open All Hours is a classic, and part of our DNA here at U&Gold. We are thrilled to be able to give viewers more of what they love with Sir David Jason lifting the lid on some of his fondest memories on set alongside fellow cast members.”

open image in gallery Ronnie Barker as Arkwright with co-stars Lynda Baron and David Jason outside the shop for the original ‘Open All Hours’ ( PA )

Matt Crook, Managing Director for Studio Crook added: “We are very excited to be working with UKTV once again and on one of my all-time favourite sitcoms. “Open All Hours” is a perfectly crafted show and we are working closely with the brilliant Roy Clarke and Sir David Jason to bring you a few new surprises.”

After appearing as a rising star on the original Open All Hours series aged 36, Sir Jason established himself playing cockney wheeler-dealer Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses, across seven seasons and sixteen Christmas specials between 1981 and 2003. His other roles include Detective Inspector Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost and Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds Of May.

Open All Hours: Inside Out will air on U&GOLD in 2026.