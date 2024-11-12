David Jason decries lack of TV roles for older stars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir David Jason has opened up about the lack of representation for older actors as he said he is “desperately” trying to convince the industry to change.

The 84-year-old actor first rose to fame as Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, and Detective Inspector Jack Frost in A Touch of Frost. His other roles include Granville in Open All Hours and Still Open All Hours, and Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds Of May.

Recently admitting that his subsequent roles are often overshadowed by performance as the dishonest entrepreneur from Peckham, Jason opened up about his experience as an older star in his eighties in a new interview with Radio Times.

“I’m trying desperately to convince producers and directors that I’ve got many characters still left to play,” he said.

“Senior actors have got a tremendous amount to offer.”

He most recently co-presented a BBC series titled David & Jay’s Touring Toolshed alongside The Repair Shop star Jay Blades. He confirmed there would be no follow-up series, and added that he is “open to offers” of new TV projects.

Blades was recently charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-wife. He has denied the charge and is due to face trial before a Crown Court jury.

In 2022, the star received a letter from actor Abi Harris suggesting that he could be her father. A paternity test confirmed the relationship and the family has since been spending time together. He added that he had invited Harris and her young son Charlie to his home for Christmas.

Jason, 84, said he was ‘desperately’ urging the industry to change ( Getty Images )

“We’ll share some Christmas time together and will probably play lots of games,” Jason revealed.

“Time is helping with us all getting to know each other,” he added.

Last month, the actor admitted that his Only Fools and Horses character is “on his back all the time” as he spoke of the impact playing the comedy favourite has had on his career.

He explained he gets “slightly upset” as people often forget he played other roles throughout his long career in the acting industry.

“Del Boy is a bit of a ghost that comes behind me like a Christmas Carol,” Sir David said during a BBC interview.

“I do say he is on my back all the time because wherever I go people recognise me as that character.

“It only upsets me slightly as it seems to be the only thing people remember me for.”