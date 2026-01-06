Si King pays tribute to Dave Myers nearly two years after his death: ‘He’s still my best mate’
‘We were like brothers: we drove each other mad, because we were two very different people, but we absolutely adored each other,’ says King
TV chef Si King has shared a heartfelt tribute to his late Hairy Bikers co-star and cherished friend, Dave Myers, describing their bond as akin to brothers and revealing they "absolutely adored each other."
King’s poignant reflections come almost two years after Myers’ death from cancer at the age of 66 in February 2024.
In an interview with the Radio Times, King, 59, affirmed that Myers will forever remain his best friend, unequivocally stating that no one could ever fill his shoes. "It’s done. That’s it. The Bikers were plural. There’s no Hairy Bikers without my mate," he declared. "Nobody’s ever going to take his place."
King emphasised the enduring nature of their friendship, even beyond Myers' passing. "He doesn’t stop being your best mate just because he’s passed away. That’s never going to go," he explained. "We were like brothers: we drove each other mad, because we were two very different people, but we absolutely adored each other."
He further expressed his steadfast refusal to replace his long-time collaborator, preferring to honour their shared history.
"I don’t want to look in the rear-view mirror of my motorcycle and see anyone else there. It’s Dave, you know?" King said. "And the same when he was leading: I drove hundreds of miles looking at his ugly ass. That’s my memory, that’s what I want to keep. That’s what it was about."
Myers and King first crossed paths on a TV drama set in 1995, forging a friendship that blossomed into a celebrated culinary career. Their partnership led to numerous cookbooks and popular television series, including The Hairy Bikers Ride Again and The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain.
Since Myers' death, King has paid tribute on several occasions, notably with 'Dave Day', a 30-mile motorcycle ride commemorating his life, which was featured in the BBC Two documentary The Hairy Bikers: You’ll Never Ride Alone during the 2024 festive period. The duo's final cookbook, The Best Of The Hairy Bikers: Timeless Recipes That Everyone Loves, compiling their most beloved recipes, was published in March 2025.
The full interview is available in the latest edition of the Radio Times magazine.
