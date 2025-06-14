Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lili Myers, the wife of the late Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, has opened up about his cancer diagnosis and the final months of his life for the first time.

Myers, who was one part of the Hairy Bikers duo with Si King, died of cancer aged 66 last year after first being diagnosed in 2022.

Together, Myers and King made countless BBC shows together that merged their shared love of cooking and motorbikes.

Myers met his wife Lili in Romania in 2005, when the Hairy Bikers were in the country to film their debut series, The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook.

In an excerpt from her new book, Dave and Me, published in the Mail, Lili writes about the last months of Myers’ life in 2024.

“We’d hold hands and cry, sometimes unable to move or talk, just despairing at the unfairness of it all,” she recalls. “I knew so well the depth of Dave’s pain: the desperation, the helplessness, the anger.”

Of her continuing grief, she writes: “Every time I feel the pain ease a little and my balance doesn’t seem quite so off-kilter, something comes out of nowhere to obliterate the stillness.

“A smell, a picture, something he touched, a song he loved, a feather landing at my feet. I guess I need to give it time. A lot of time. An eternity, maybe.”

Lili and Dave Myers ( hairybikers/Instagram )

Writing about the moment doctors told the couple that Myers had cancer, she says: “We didn’t eat and barely slept, both disorientated and drifting like ships without a compass.

“After a couple of days we called Si, Dave’s beloved fellow Hairy Biker, to tell him the awful news.

“And we told Dave’s oldest friend from his home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Dr Dave. Those were very hard, distressing conversations to have.”

She also recalls how “difficult” Dave found it to love himself when undergoing chemotherapy.

“As his treatment went on, Dave told me how difficult he found it to love himself when he looked in the mirror,” she writes.

“He felt reduced to being only a cancer patient, stripped of his image, identity and personality, and with a face he didn’t recognise.”

Dave and Me by Lili Myers will be published by Ebury Spotlight on 19 June.