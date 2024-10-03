Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reacts to outcome of Giovanni Pernice investigation

Ballas had previously defended the dancer during his investigation by the BBC

Maira Butt
Thursday 03 October 2024 08:43 EDT
Comments
Giovanni Pernice breaks silence after BBC Strictly investigation: 'I'm happy'

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has shared her thoughts on the outcome of a BBC investigation into the conduct of Giovanni Pernice.

The Italian dancer was subject to scrutiny after Sherlock star Amanda Abbington accused him of being abusive to her during rehearsals. Abbington quit the show early and revealed she had endured PTSD as a result of the experience.

Results of a BBC investigation into Pernice’s behaviour were released on Monday (30 September). The dancer was cleared of the more serious allegations against him, but Abbington’s complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld. The corporation issued an apology to the actor following the outcome.

Commenting on the news at an event at Henley Literary Festival on Tuesday (1 October), Ballas said, “I don’t condone bullying. I’ve been through it myself.

“So if things aren’t right or need addressing, I feel for the person that wants them addressed. And I think that’s a big, important part that everybody gets to say their thing. But now the investigation is over and everybody can move on.”

While promoting her new crime novel, Dance to the Death, which is set in the world of ballroom dancing, she added: “The eight years I’ve been on the show, it’s been great safeguarding. I’ve always felt taken care of when the bullying got really bad.”

Ballas was one of the most prominent figures to defend Pernice during the controversy, calling him a “perfect gentleman”.

“I don’t believe gossip because things are blown way out of all proportion and it can turn into a great big snowball,” she told The Sun in June. “So my feeling for Giovanni is, let them do this investigation and the truth will come out. So we don’t judge anybody until I know absolutely, 100 percent.”

(PA)

Pernice spoke candidly about the result on Instagram, telling his fans: “It’s over. It’s finished. Seven months of reading everyday things in the newspaper and not be able to respond because I wanted to keep the confidentiality and privacy of the review was a difficult time. It was difficult because, you know, reading stuff that was untrue, wasn’t the nicest time of my life, let’s be honest.”

Meanwhile, Abbington said that although the BBC’s apology had “meant a lot to her”, she is considering further legal action following the outcome.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in