Sherri Shepherd has addressed the difficult news of the cancellation of her daytime talk show after four seasons.

The comedian, 58, who has hosted her eponymous series, Sherri, since 2022, took a moment during Monday’s segment to promise fans she would “continue to fight to keep the show alive in some way, shape or form.”

“This is a hard morning for all of us here at Sherri, and I know that you have seen the news and I’m ready to address it,” Shepherd said.

“Our show has not been renewed for another season,” she noted to sad groans from the studio audience. “I want to say to y’all, try not to faint or fall out because health care is expensive and none of us have it anymore,” she quipped.

“But I have to say, in thinking about it, I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that I have received from all of you,” she continued. “From the audience to everybody on social media, to people who stopped me in the store and still talk to me despite me not having a wig on, they still talk to me. From the emails and the texts, the messages, I feel every bit of the love that you’ve been sending to me. And thank you so much.”

Sherri Shepherd promised audiences and fans that she would continue to 'fight' to keep her daytime talk show 'alive'

Shepherd previously served as a guest host on 'The Wendy Williams Show' and worked as a full-time co-host of 'The View' from 2007 to 2014

She added: “I want to thank you for laughing and crying with us. Thank you for supporting my unhealthy obsession with Lenny Kravitz.

“When I first started, the show was built on one thing, and what I wanted it built on was joy. The intention of this show was always my prayer for you to leave happier than when you came. It has been my dream to have a talk show, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to do it for four seasons.”

Shepherd further reminded viewers that her show wasn’t over just yet and would continue releasing new episodes through the fall. She also hinted at trying to find another place to pick up the show.

“I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet,” she said. “We’re going to be airing episodes all through the fall, and we’re going to continue to fight to keep the show alive in some way, shape or form. If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I am a fighter. Now I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I promise I will continue to spread joy.”

Sherri debuted in 2022 following the actor’s stint as guest host of The Wendy Williams Show. Shepherd was previously a full-time co-host on The View from 2007 to 2014.

News of the show’s cancellation broke last week, with Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, the Lionsgate-owned syndicated TV production company, explaining the “decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape.”

The decision “does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” the statement said. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”