Reality star Shannon Beador has had another unfortunate run-in with authorities, nearly two years after her DUI arrest.

The 61-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County cast member was reportedly pulled over in May while driving in Orange County, California — this time for using her cellphone while behind the wheel.

According to court documents obtained by People, Beador was cited for “driving while operating a handheld wireless telephone or electronic wireless communications device.”

Although she was only cited and released this time, she is still required to pay a $20 first-time offense fine by July 11. Since the ticket wasn’t for a moving violation and marks her first offense of this nature, it won’t add any points to her driving record under California law.

The Independent has contacted Beador’s representative for comment.

Shannon Beador was arrested in 2023 on DUI and hit-and-run charges ( Getty )

Beador’s latest citation reportedly comes as she is still on probation for her 2023 DUI arrest. Per People, her probation is expected to lift November 1, 2026.

At the time, the TV personality was driving in the early hours in Newport Beach when she allegedly crashed her car into a house, fracturing her wrist. Beador was arrested and booked on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor hit-and-run. She was cited and released without bond.

Her lawyer, Michael Fell, later told E! News that his client was “remorseful” over the incident.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions,” he said.

Beador’s friend and fellow Bravo star Jeff Lewis, 55, then reacted to the incident on his SiriusXM talk show, saying: “Unfortunately [Shannon] got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering.

“Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked — she called me yesterday and we talked for a while — and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive,” he added.

“I will tell you she’s accepting full accountability,” Lewis said. “She is ashamed, she’s embarrassed.”

Beador is an entrepreneur who rose to fame as a housewife and main cast member on Bravo’s reality series The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She joined the series in 2014 for its ninth season and has remained a major franchise figure ever since. She recently completed filming for the show’s 19th season, which premieres Thursday.

Teasing what fans can expect from the new season, Beador revealed that it will be “drama-filled.”

“It’s just very surprising, and I think it’s a very unique season,” she told The Daily Dish last week.

“It’s my 11th season on the show, and it’s just very, very different,” she said. “But it’s good! And for me, it can only get better than my last season, so I feel as though I’m silly a lot this season. Which, like, that’s fun for me. I like to be silly.”