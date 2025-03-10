Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge shocked fans with an unexpected message that seemed to tease her departure from the show amid filming for the 19th season.

“It was a long run! When life gives you real problems, this reality s*** doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out,” Judge wrote on Instagram story yesterday.

The 57-year-old Bravo favorite followed up her cryptic statement with a selfie of her at the airport with an animated sticker that read: “Mental health is health!”

Judge didn’t say anything else or elaborate on what exactly she was planning to leave.

open image in gallery ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ fans were left wondering whether Tamra Judge quit the show again after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram ( Instagram/Tamra Judge )

Instagram’s pop culture news account @Tasteof_reality posted a screenshot of Judge’s message, asking whether fans thought this meant she’d be leaving RHOC.

“Is she quitting,” they asked, prompting many viewers to guess the answer was yes.

open image in gallery The 57-year-old Bravo star snapped a selfie of her in the airport with many fans guessing she was leaving the cast trip in New Orleans early ( Instagram/Tamra Judge )

The account also pointed out how the entire cast of RHOC was currently on a trip in New Orleans, meaning Judge may have been heading out in the picture she shared at the airport.

“Tamra, is this for real?” one curious viewer asked in the comments.

Another person questioned: “Is she really done this time?”

Judge later confirmed she quit the show when she wrote “yes” under Taste of Reality’s post. The pop culture account then took to X, writing: “WHAT IS HAPPENING IN NEW ORLEANS?!?!”

The Independent has reached out to Bravo for a comment.

Many people noted that this wasn’t Judge’s first time leaving RHOC. In fact, she exited the Bravo show in 2020, opting out of the following three seasons before rejoining the cast as a full-time housewife for season 17.

Others thought the Two T's in a Pod host might be backing out since her “archenemy” Gretchen Rossi has just returned for the upcoming season.

Before Judge posted on her Instagram story, she and Rossi were spotted in New Orleans together alongside their other cast mates including Katie Ginella, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Jennifer Pedranti.

Many videos and pictures surfaced on social media showing the RHOC women hanging out at the Mardi Gras festivities.

As of now, there’s no set premiere date for season 19 of the beloved reality series.