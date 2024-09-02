Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani slams ‘loser’ co-stars ahead of season 8 release

Support truly

Chelsea Lazkani has spoken out against her fellow Selling Sunset co-stars ahead of the release of the show’s eighth season.

The British luxury estate agent, 30, who joined the cast as an employee of Hollywood Hills real estate brokerage, The Oppenheim Group, in 2022, said she would happily tell audiences “the truth” about other brokers on the show – even if they threatened to take legal action.

Lazkani claimed she had previously hesitated from alerting audiences to behind the scenes drama from Selling Sunset because she didn’t want to be perceived as “jealous” of her colleagues.

Writing on X/Twitter, Lazkani said: “I’ll tell you all the truth about the cast this season so you can make a decision on who to support. Most of you have been blind for so long and I’m sorry I didn’t before. I wanted to keep the peace to avoid being bashed or seen as jealous.”

The estate agent continued: “But really and truly WHY would I need to be jealous of anyone let alone women who do not look like me. I am my own mirror in the office and I’ve held my own since DAY 1. I fear no b*tch.”

Claiming she had evidence of conversations that took place outside of the show, she added: “We can go receipt for receipt. Tell them to come, I will gather them one by one with an attorney on straight facts, you can’t sue me if it’s true babes.”

Lazkani’s posts come shortly after her co-star Chrishell Stause also posted on social media claiming she has “receipts” that prove a different version of events than will be aired on the forthcoming season of Selling Sunset.

open image in gallery Chelsea Lazkani on ‘Selling Sunset’ ( Netflix )

Upon finishing an advanced screener of the eighth season of the show, Chrishell wrote on her Instagram story: “Someone needs to take my phone,” alongside an angry emoji.

“Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??” she questioned.

The dispute appears to revolve around comments made by cast member Nicole Young about her co-star Emma Hernan, who is close friends with Stause and Lazkani.

Stause uploaded an Instagram of her, Lazkani, and Hernan on Sunday, 1 September, captioned “The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices.”

open image in gallery Chrishell Stause on ‘Selling Sunset’ season seven ( Netflix )

The long-standing Selling Sunset cast member added she would “rather be sued” than ever work on a show with Young again.

Stause alleged Young “spews a disgusting lie” about Hernan during the eighth season of the show, which she criticised the series’ production company for airing.

“@done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH,” she wrote.

The Independent has contacted Done and Done productions for comment.

Young has defended the comments she made about Hernan, which remain unknown, in her own social media posts addressing Stause’s accusations:

“Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions,” she wrote.