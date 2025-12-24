‘Saturday Night Live’ sees ratings boon in Bowen Yang’s last episode
The Christmas episode was the most-watched in over a year
Saturday Night Live recorded its highest ratings in over a year on December 20, attracting an audience of 5.4 million viewers.
The episode, which was hosted by Ariana Grande and featured Cher as the musical guest, was also significant as it marked the final appearance by longtime cast member Bowen Yang.
The previous most-watched episode this year was the season premiere on October 4, when4.6 million tuned in to watch host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat.
Yang’s emotional final sketch last weekend included both Grande and Cher. Yang played a Delta One Lounge employee working his last shift on Christmas Eve.
“I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here, and I just wanted to enjoy it for a little bit longer,” said Yang to Grande. “Especially the people. I've loved every single person who works here, because they've done so much for me, especially my boss.”
Cher performed Christmas songs including “Run Rudolph Run” on the show and then appeared onstage as Yang's boss in a skit as the “CEO of Eggnog at Delta.”
Yang said to her: “Before I go, do you have any feedback for me?” to which Cher replied: “Well, everyone thought you were a little bit too gay. But you know what? You're perfect for me.”
The trio embraced as they continued to sing the 1960 song “Please Come Home for Christmas”. Grande held back tears as she gripped Yang’s hand.
He finally said: “This place will always be home, but ah, it's time to go,” as he received a kiss from Grande.
Yang joined SNL as a writer in 2018 before being promoted to the cast the following year. Some of his most memorable sketches have included him parodying the viral baby hippo Moo Deng, posing as an overzealous spin instructor and impersonating British pop star Charli XCX.
In 2021, he became the first SNL featured player to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.
Ahead of his final show, Yang told fans in an Instagram post that working on the show taught him the “value of showing up” when “many things in the world started to seem futile.”
“I’m grateful for every minute of my time there. I learned about myself (bad with wigs). I learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot). I learned that human error can be nothing but correct. I learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn’t, which is the besssst.”
Yang also thanked his Wicked co-star, Grande, for being the host of his last episode as he wrote, “thank you to ari for sending me off in the dreamiest way I could imagine.”
The comedian, who hosts the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers, has gained significant acclaim outside of SNL in recent years, appearing in Wicked and this year’s sequel Wicked: For Good. He also starred in the romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet.
Yang’s departure from SNL coming midway through a season is unusual but not unprecedented, with the likes of Cecily Strong, Molly Shannon, Dana Carvey and Eddie Murphy also leaving midseason in past years.
