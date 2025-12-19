Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bowen Yang to leave SNL midseason after seven years on the show

The comedian is set to leave the long-running sketch show after this week’s episode with Ariana Grande

Bowen Yang pokes fun at Chappell Roan and Moo Deng on SNL

Bowen Yang is set to leave Saturday Night Live after seven years at the sketch show.

The comedian, 35, joined as a writer in 2018 before being promoted to the cast the following year.

Variety reports that he is expected to leave midseason, following this weekend’s episode hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande.

The Independent has reached out to Yang’s representatives for comment.

More to follow...

