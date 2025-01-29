The Voice star Ryan Whyte Maloney's cause of death revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cause of death of The Voice alum Ryan Whyte Maloney has been disclosed a day after he died at age 44.

The singer, who competed on NBC’s singing competition series in 2014, was found dead in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday (January 28), the Clark County Coroner confirmed.

The medical examiner has since confirmed to People that Maloney died by suicide.

Born in Traverse City, Michigan in 1981, Maloney grew up playing the guitar, violin, cello, and drums. He later became the frontman for prog-rock group Indulge. After 10 years with the band, Maloney left in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

He would later release his debut solo album Where I’ve Been. Maloney also released the songs “Hillbilly,” “Michigan Moonlight” and “Living with No Directions” which were played on country radio in Michigan, Nevada, Colorado and California.

Maloney is best known for his appearance on the sixth season of The Voice, where he joined Blake Shelton’s team after auditioning with the song “Light” by Journey.

open image in gallery Ryan Whyte Maloney appeared on season 6 of ‘The Voice’ ( Getty )

During his time on the show, he competed in several singing rounds, including the Battles Round, where he competed against fellow contestant Cali Tucker, with the song “What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner. After winning that contest, he then bested Kaleigh Glanton in the Knockouts Round, where he sang “Easy” by Rascal Flatts.

He was ultimately eliminated in the Playoffs Round where he sang “Second Chance” by Shinedown. He would later return for the season finale.

Following his time on the show, Maloney remained close with Shelton. The two performed together at the opening night of the live music venue, Ole Red in Las Vegas in April 2024.

Before his death, Maloney celebrated his birthday on January 16. “I’m overflowing with gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes and affection I received today. Your kindness truly warms my heart. Thank you a million times over!” he posted on Instagram.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.