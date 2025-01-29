Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Musician and reality TV star Ryan Whyte Maloney has died, aged 44.

Maloney’s death was confirmed on Tuesday 28 January, by the Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas. A cause of death has not been announced.

Maloney’s final social media post was on Monday 27 January. In his Instagram Stories, the singer, who appeared to be in a bar, wrote: “Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking.”

The singer appeared on the US version of The Voice in 2014, when he was 33. He performed “Light” by Journey in the Blind Audition and got all four judges, Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher, and Blake Shelton to turn around.

In the Battles Round, he was paired with fellow contestant Cali Tucker, where they sang “What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner. After winning that contest, he then bested Kaleigh Glanton in the Knockouts Round, where he sang “Easy” by Rascal Flatts.

open image in gallery Ryan Whyte Maloney in 2017 ( Getty )

Ultimately he was eliminated in the Playoffs Round where he sang “Second Chance” by Shinedown. He would later return for the season finale.

His mentor on The Voice was Shelton, who he remained in close contact with and performed at the star’s Ole Red venue in Las Vegas, with the pair performing together on opening night in April 2024.

Maloney celebrated his birthday on 16 January. In an Instagram post, he thanked his fans, writing: “I’m overflowing with gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes and affection I received today. Your kindness truly warms my heart. Thank you a million times over!”

Born in Traverse City, Michigan in 1981, Maloney grew up playing the guitar, violin, cello, and drums. He later became the frontman for prog-rock group Indulge. After 10 years with the band, Maloney left in 2015 to pursue a solo career.

He would later release his debut solo album Where I’ve Been. Maloney also released the songs “Hillbilly,” “Michigan Moonlight” and “Living with No Directions” which were played on country radio in Michigan, Nevada, Colorado and California.