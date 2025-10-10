James Gunn says Ryan Reynolds wanted to make Deadpool cameo in DC Comics TV show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryan Reynolds was interested in making a cameo as Marvel superhero Deadpool in the season two finale of the DC Comics show Peacemaker.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Peacemaker season two.

The final episode of season two sees agents from the fictional government organisation explore the alternate dimensions that Peacemaker (John Cena) had access to behind an infinite number of doors in his Quantum Unfolding Chamber.

A montage sees multiple agents get killed in numerous hostile dimensions before eventually finding a habitable planet, which they name “Salvation”.

Director James Gunn said that he had an idea for the sequence involving Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, a character known for hopping through dimensions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to appear behind one of the doors

“Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room,” Gunn told Deadline. “I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it and we’d have had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that. He wanted to do it.”

open image in gallery John Cena stars in ‘Peacemaker’ ( Max )

“That’s all anybody’s going to talk about now is f***ing Deadpool in the other room,” Gunn joked afterwards.

Although the cameo would have been major news for comic book fans, the chances of DC and Marvel’s respective production studios, Warner Bros and Disney, signing off on the cameo would have been highly unlikely.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn said that he wasn’t planning on making a third season of Peacemaker as his focus is on expanding the rebooted DC Universe.

“No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It’s an important character.”

open image in gallery Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ ( © 2024 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2024 MARVEL. )

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds isn’t currently assigned to any further Deadpool projects.

The character made its debut in the MCU in 2024’s Deadpool and Wolverine, which proved to be a major box office hit. However, Deadpool has not been formally announced for the next big MCU ensemble piece, Avengers: Doomsday, which is due for release in 2026.