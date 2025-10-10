James Gunn says Ryan Reynolds wanted to make Deadpool cameo in DC Comics TV show
James Gunn says some ‘pretty big hoops’ would have to be jumped through for surprise appearance
Ryan Reynolds was interested in making a cameo as Marvel superhero Deadpool in the season two finale of the DC Comics show Peacemaker.
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Peacemaker season two.
The final episode of season two sees agents from the fictional government organisation explore the alternate dimensions that Peacemaker (John Cena) had access to behind an infinite number of doors in his Quantum Unfolding Chamber.
A montage sees multiple agents get killed in numerous hostile dimensions before eventually finding a habitable planet, which they name “Salvation”.
Director James Gunn said that he had an idea for the sequence involving Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, a character known for hopping through dimensions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to appear behind one of the doors
“Yeah, I wanted them to open the door and see Deadpool in a room,” Gunn told Deadline. “I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it and we’d have had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that. He wanted to do it.”
“That’s all anybody’s going to talk about now is f***ing Deadpool in the other room,” Gunn joked afterwards.
Although the cameo would have been major news for comic book fans, the chances of DC and Marvel’s respective production studios, Warner Bros and Disney, signing off on the cameo would have been highly unlikely.
Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn said that he wasn’t planning on making a third season of Peacemaker as his focus is on expanding the rebooted DC Universe.
“No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It’s an important character.”
Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds isn’t currently assigned to any further Deadpool projects.
The character made its debut in the MCU in 2024’s Deadpool and Wolverine, which proved to be a major box office hit. However, Deadpool has not been formally announced for the next big MCU ensemble piece, Avengers: Doomsday, which is due for release in 2026.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments