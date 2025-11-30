Ruth Langsford breaks silence on split with Eamonn Holmes: ‘Now the fear has gone’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruth Langsford has opened up about her separation from Eamonn Holmes.

Langsford, 65, and Holmes, 65, began dating in 1996, and got married in 2010, though announced last year plans to divorce.

The couple were known for working together as co-presenters on TV programmes, most notably ITV’s This Morning from 2006 to 2021.

Speaking to Woman & Home magazine, Langsford said that she was in a good place following the split.

“Before, I saw darkness and was thinking, “Oh my God, what’s going to happen?” but now the fear [has] gone,” she said.

“Because what do you do? Do you crumble? Do you lay down and die? Oh no, not I. I will survive.”

She also spoke about her future, saying that she had learned to enjoy her independence – while remaining open to the possibility of finding love again.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford pictured together in 2020 ( Getty Images )

"I haven’t been put off having a relationship,” she asserted. “I haven’t even been put off marriage, but I’m definitely not actively looking, and part of that is because I’ve realised I’m actually quite good on my own.

“I am independent and quite strong. It has taken me a bit of time [to realise that] and I don’t know what lies ahead, but that chapter now feels quite exciting. It’s not as scary as I thought.”

Since the separation, Holmes has been dating Katie Alexander, a relationship counsellor. Langsford and Holmes share a son together, 23-year-old Jack.

In the new interview, Langsford also spoke about the value that counselling has had amid her divorce.

“I started counselling when Eamonn and I separated, and I’m still having it. It is very powerful and very useful. It gives me tools to deal with things,” she said.

“My counsellor has probably seen us on TV, but she doesn’t know either of us so doesn’t get involved and doesn’t judge. She just listens and says, ‘Have you thought about this?’ or ‘Why did you feel like that?’ I think I know myself very well, so it has just been calming.”