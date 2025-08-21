Eamonn Holmes apologises after using racial slur during GB News interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eamonn Holmes has said it is “ridiculous” he was obliged to issue an on-air apology after using a racial slur.

The broadcaster was interviewing former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona on GB News when he asked her if a recent procedure on her eyes had left her looking “Oriental”.

Discussing a facelift she had in 2024, Holmes asked Katona: “Are you happy with the eyes?”

Katona replied: “I had them done over a year ago now – it was making my eyes feel a bit heavy so I had an uplift.”

Holmes responded: “And you don’t look Oriental or anything, do you?”

He later told viewers: “Apparently, you’re not allowed to describe someone as looking Oriental.

“I don’t know how I would then describe Kerry Katona if her eyes changed shape.

“I don’t know how I’m going to say, “Does she look like someone from some other country in the eastern (part of the world).’”

“The world is ridiculous – how you have to apologise for people… if she painted herself… I don’t know. I can’t get into this, but anyway.”

His co-host Ellie Costello said, “But Kerry looks beautiful”, and Holmes replied: “Kerry looks well. I’m sorry if you don’t look well or we have offended you in any way or… oh, I don’t know.”

In a video on her Instagram story, Katona said she was “not offended” by his question.

She said: “Eamonn Holmes has been one of my oldest and longest friends and I absolutely adore and love him to bits.

“He said absolutely nothing untowards towards me, I was not offended in any way shape and form. I truly adore him.”

GB News has declined to comment.