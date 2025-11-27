Celebrity Traitors star Ruth Codd undergoes second leg amputation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish actor Ruth Codd, who recently starred in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, has told fans she has undergone a second leg amputation.

Codd, 29, sustained an injury to her leg while playing football when she was 15. The injury failed to heal correctly, leading to multiple surgeries and chronic pain.

Posting to her 200,000 followers on TikTok, Codd said she had some “good news and some bad news”.

“Good news: we’ve had a full-circle moment, I’m back making TikTok content in my parents’ house,” she said.

“Bad news: I can’t do it in front of that lovely blue floral wallpaper anymore, due to the fact that that room is upstairs and I’ve just had my second below-knee amputation, so unfortunately, those facilities are not available to me at the current moment in time.”

Codd acknowledged that this news was “a lot to unpack for everyone involved”, while introducing fans to her “new whip”, a wheelchair she dubbed “Fat Tony”.

“She has a top speed of f*** all, however, especially if there’s a step involved,” she said.

Codd said there was ‘a lot to unpack’ after her surgery ( Ruth Codd )

She did not disclose the reason for why she had undergone the second amputation. Her news was met with a flood of support from her fans and famous friends, to which she responded: “Guys stop being so nice to me it’s weirding me out.”

The Independent has contacted Codd’s representative for further information.

Viewers were also tickled by a caption typo that said Codd had undergone a “bologna amputation”, which helped bring some additional levity to her post, captioned: “No legs who dis? #paralympics2026.”

Codd started her career as a professional makeup artist and barber before losing her job during the pandemic, after which she began posting videos to TikTok.

After gaining a rapid following thanks to her mix of comedy and disability awareness, she was cast in the Netflix mystery thriller series The Midnight Club.

This was followed by a role as Juno Usher in Netflix’s horror mini-series, The Fall of the House of Usher, which was released in October 2023 to positive reviews. She made her feature film debut as Phlegma in the live-action remake of the 2010 fantasy film, How to Train Your Dragon.

She rose to further prominence after being cast in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, which concluded earlier this month. She was selected as a faithful but ultimately “murdered” by traitors Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns in the fourth episode.