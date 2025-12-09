Doctor Who producer says his new thriller features ‘finest acting’ he has ever seen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russell T Davies has lauded his upcoming Channel 4 thriller, Tip Toe, as showcasing some of the "finest acting" he has ever witnessed, featuring a stellar cast led by Alan Cumming and David Morrissey.

The five-part series, slated for release in 2026, centres on Leo (Cumming), the charismatic owner of a bar in Manchester’s Gay Village, and his "unsmiling and troubled" next-door neighbour, Clive (Morrissey).

After nearly 15 years of living side-by-side, their relationship dramatically deteriorates, transforming them into "deadly enemies" as "words and radicalised opinions" drive a wedge between them.

Davies, currently in the "final days of filming", expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "This show has some of the finest acting I’ve ever seen, from the most splendid cast, and I can’t wait for it to hit Channel 4."

Cumming, known for Cabaret, previously described the series as "prescient and necessary", while Morrissey called it "a privilege" to collaborate on the "astonishing" production.

The 62-year-old showrunner, celebrated for revitalising the BBC’s Doctor Who in 2005 and creating the acclaimed It’s A Sin, brings his distinctive storytelling to this new project.

Alan Cumming and David Morrissey in 'Tip Toe' ( Channel 4/Ben Blackall/PA Wire )

The ensemble cast also includes Denise Welch, Pooky Quesnel, Iz Hesketh, Elizabeth Berrington, and Saltburn actor Paul Rhys.

Tip Toe is produced by Quay Street Productions, a division of ITV Studios.

It comes after Davies said that shows like Queer As Folk and Cucumber, rather than Doctor Who, will define his legacy in TV.

Davies revived the teatime favourite in 2005 and worked on the series until 2010, before rejoining in 2023. It became a global phenomenon under his leadership, drawing millions of viewers worldwide and contributing millions to the UK economy.

But the screenwriter and producer, who is passionate about sharing queer stories, has distanced himself from the show after ratings plummeted and lead star Ncuti Gatwa suddenly left the series.

“I love Doctor Who, but I don’t own it,” he told Big Issue. “It’s not mine. So in the end, my heart will always be with the things that I own.”

He explained: “Tip Toe is Queer as Folk crossed with Years and Years. That’s exactly what it is. I’m very proud of it. It’s radical. It’s savage. And it’s hilarious.”