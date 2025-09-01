Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Disgraced therapist Jodi Hildebrandt’s niece says new doc will clear up ‘confusion’ around Ruby Franke’s abuse

Exclusive: Hildebrandt’s niece, Jessi, tells ‘The Independent’ that ID’s new series focuses more on her aunt’s role than previous documentaries

Brittany Miller
Monday 01 September 2025 12:02 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Related: YouTuber Jodi Hildebrandt pleads guilty to child abuse

Jodi Hildebrandt’s niece, Jessi, tells The Independent that understanding their aunt is imperative to understanding disgraced YouTuber Ruby Franke ahead of the release of a new documentary about the pair's child abuse scandal.

Franke, a Utah mother of six and former parenting YouTuber known for her channel 8 Passengers, and her business partner, therapist Hildebrandt, were arrested in August 2023 after Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt’s home and asked a neighbor for food and water. He was found malnourished, with open wounds bound by duct tape. Authorities later discovered Franke’s 10-year-old daughter in a similar condition.

Both women were charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and last year were sentenced to serve between four and 30 years in prison.

ID’s new, four-episode docuseries, Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence, which airs tonight, focuses more on Jodi’s rise within the Mormon community, which led her to work with Franke.

Jessi — who uses they/them pronouns — revealed the extent of the abuse they also experienced at the hands of Jodi as a teenager in the docuseries.

Ruby Franke (left) and Jodi Hildebrandt (right) were arrested in August 2023
Ruby Franke (left) and Jodi Hildebrandt (right) were arrested in August 2023 (Washington County Attorney’s Office)
Recommended

“It seems like most of it is centered around Ruby, which is completely understandable,” Jessi said of other documentaries about their aunt and Franke. “I think a lot of people are quite confused by it. They’re confused by Kevin [Franke’s ex-husband and father of their six children]; they’re confused. How could a mother… how could a father treat their children like this?”

“I think that by going more in-depth into Jodi, that answers a lot of those questions,” they told The Independent. “Ruby really does not make sense until you understand Jodi. Jodi doesn't really make sense until you understand the Mormon church. And there are so many puzzle pieces to make this a coherent picture, and I think by only focusing on Ruby, which a lot of these have understandably done so, they miss out on the big picture.”

In her memoir released in January, Ruby’s eldest daughter, Shari, claimed she witnessed evidence of an intimate relationship between her mother and Jodi.

‘I think by only focusing on Ruby, which a lot of these have understandably done so, they miss out on the big picture,’ Jessi Hildebrandt tells ‘The Independent’
‘I think by only focusing on Ruby, which a lot of these have understandably done so, they miss out on the big picture,’ Jessi Hildebrandt tells ‘The Independent’ (Warner Bros Discovery)

“I think what made Ruby different was that she had fame; she already had the proclivity of willingness to kind of put her children's needs on the back burner,” Jessi said of the pair’s relationship. “Her ego and possible narcissism was already kind of there, and so Jodi saw Ruby, she saw her platform, and was like, yes, I can work with this.

“The thing that Jodi is incredible at is pinpointing people’s weaknesses, and either using that to manipulate or using that to her advantage,” Jessi added. “So, I think she very much saw in Ruby things that she wanted to utilize for herself, and then did so.”

Earlier this month, Kevin filed a lawsuit against Jodi, alleging that she used her status as a mental health professional to manipulate and isolate him from his family.

The medical malpractice suit filed in Utah alleges that Hildebrandt misrepresented herself as a psychologist while acting as Franke’s licensed clinical mental health counselor, according to KUTV.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence premieres tonight on ID at 9 p.m. ET with its finale airing tomorrow. It will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in